Tools for Protest, New Age Music, and a Miles Davis Milestone
Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:
TUE | Feb 27
5 PM “Epicenter” Winnemem Wintu Tribal Chief presents at Geography of Hope.
WED | Feb 28
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Last Wednesday means one thing. Dewey Livingston on history!
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Featuring Handel’s Oratorio “Esther.”
5 PM “Epicenter” Abriendo Caminos (Finding our Path): Latino leadership and engagement.
6:30 PM NEW TIME “Running with Scissors” Scoots on over to 6:30 on Wednesdays.
THU | Mar 1
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” New Age/World Music recording artist Kaliyani, and guests from Marin Charitable.
9 AM “Art Scenes” Architecture photography: what goes in to making a house look fantastic when it goes on the market?
FRI | Mar 2
1 PM “Nonviolence Radio” Tools for anyone planning to participate in the student-led protests across the nation.
7 PM “Bring It On Home” How do I find “new” artists? Spotlight on under the radar music.
SAT | Mar 3
7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music under the theme of water.
SUN | Mar 4
6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” 49 years ago Miles Davis recorded the best selling jazz album of all time. We revisit Kind of Blue.
MON | Mar 5
11 AM “Ocean Currents” Behind the new film, Return of the Harbor Porpoise.
5 PM “Epicenter” Probation officers & participants discuss the “Wall of Change” program.
TUE | Mar 6
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Neshama Franklin, story-weaving.
WED | Mar 7
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The Anatomy of Melancholy II: Old Tears from Jacobean England.