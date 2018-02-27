Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

TUE | Feb 27

5 PM “Epicenter” Winnemem Wintu Tribal Chief presents at Geography of Hope.

WED | Feb 28

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Last Wednesday means one thing. Dewey Livingston on history!

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Featuring Handel’s Oratorio “Esther.”

5 PM “Epicenter” Abriendo Caminos (Finding our Path): Latino leadership and engagement.

6:30 PM NEW TIME “Running with Scissors” Scoots on over to 6:30 on Wednesdays.

THU | Mar 1

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” New Age/World Music recording artist Kaliyani, and guests from Marin Charitable.

9 AM “Art Scenes” Architecture photography: what goes in to making a house look fantastic when it goes on the market?

FRI | Mar 2

1 PM “Nonviolence Radio” Tools for anyone planning to participate in the student-led protests across the nation.

7 PM “Bring It On Home” How do I find “new” artists? Spotlight on under the radar music.

SAT | Mar 3

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music under the theme of water.

SUN | Mar 4

6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” 49 years ago Miles Davis recorded the best selling jazz album of all time. We revisit Kind of Blue.

MON | Mar 5

11 AM “Ocean Currents” Behind the new film, Return of the Harbor Porpoise.

5 PM “Epicenter” Probation officers & participants discuss the “Wall of Change” program.

TUE | Mar 6

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Neshama Franklin, story-weaving.

WED | Mar 7

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The Anatomy of Melancholy II: Old Tears from Jacobean England.