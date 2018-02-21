Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

WED | Feb 21

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Carol Whitman has a primer on text-banking. Want to make a difference?

9 AM “Off Leash” Sniffing Dog Sports and competitive “Nosework.”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Music of the Harlem Renaissance: An American Patchwork Quilt.

6:30 PM NEW TIME “West County Prowl” is on the move to 6:30 on Wednesdays.

THU | Feb 22

10 PM SPECIAL “By Any Means Radio” DJ Iria Dust drops a new music show!

FRI | Feb 23

4 PM “The French Touch” French pop music past and present with Emmanuel.

SAT | Feb 24

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical spring music with Anneke.

SUN | Feb 25

4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hear poetry and other creations by the Pen Men of West Marin.

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Sixties deep tracks, and singer-songwriter Kris Bullock.

MON | Feb 26

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Mark Kitchell, Director of the new film The Evolution of Organic.

TUE | Feb 27

9 AM “Airwaves” Raul Gallyot’s entertaining culture interviews.

WED | Feb 28

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Featuring Handel’s Oratorio “Esther.”

6:30 PM NEW TIME “Running with Scissors” Scoots on over to 6:30 on Wednesdays.