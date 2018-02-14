Deep breath! The new audio console is installed and operational, all but three volunteer programmers have been trained to run the new equipment, the audit is complete, and Sweethearts of the Radio was a great success!

Today, Tuesday, February 13 is the 44th day of 2018. I decided, since I had a tiny bit of time on my hands, to figure out more about this particular day.

Lo and behold the 44th day of the year is Radio Day! How appropriate for the Round Up newsletter and KWMR. 44 is also the atomic number for ruthenium, a metal often used in wear-resistant electrical contacts. 44 is also a repdigit.

On more of a random note, Vicks Formula 44 is a cough suppressant – might come in handy the flue season! Wyoming was the 44th state. 44 is also the ITU calling code for direct dialing the UK.

February 13 is also “Extraterrestrial Culture Day,” and “Get a Different Name Day,” which is sort of freaky. When it comes to food days, the 13th (44th day) is National Tortellini Day and National “Italian Food” Day. A lot of people have this day as a birthday, but my sincere wishes go out to Feist, Henry Rollins, Peter Gabriel, Kim Novak, Charles Darwin and Abraham Lincoln.

In the world of numerology “The numerology number 44 is about business, especially business related to building something to benefit many generations. The essence of the numerology number 44 is a focus on efficient and conscientious business building.” (From affinitynumerology.com.) I hope that this bodes well for the future of community radio in West Marin.

On a more personal note, in 2010 at the age of 44, I was hired to be KWMR’s Station Manager. Best job EVER!

Laurie Lewis wrote some special lyrics for “Turn Your Radio On,” a song by the Statler Brothers. It’s one of my favorites.

Here is the video of the performance of “Turn Your Radio On” thank you Vickisa!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding is back on the chopping block in the latest Federal budget proposal. Don’t forget to support KWMR!

p.p.s. Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you!

Top photo: Performers L-R: Tom Rozum, Chuck Poling, Jeanie Poling, Kim Hett, Ryan Hett and Lurie Lewis at the 2018 Sweethearts of the Radio. Not the 44th performance, but it’s been many years! Photo credit: Sally Phillips