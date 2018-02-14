Online Dating, Competitive Dog Sport, and A Raisin In The Sun
WED | Feb 14
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Tomales is the place to learn about publishing a children’s book!
THU | Feb 15
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Bestselling author and spiritual teacher, Robert Clancy, discusses his new book “Soul Cyphers”.
9 AM “Art Scenes” A New Marin County Cultural Organization will be our featured guest.
9:30 AM “Right Now” Post-Valentine’s Day Special: Finding love online.
FRI | Feb 16
4 PM “The French Touch” More French love songs, with Emmanuel.
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hail Hail Rock and Roll! Grab your sweetie, turn up the volume and let it rock.
SAT | Feb 17
6 PM “Celtic Universe” Don’t miss Ken Eichstaedt’s selection of traditional tunes.
SUN | Feb 18
8 PM “Rock of Ages” Sixties deep tracks, and singer-songwriter Jaden Chu.
10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Ethical and cultural debate for Black History Month: A Raisin In The Sun
MON | Feb 19
5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins takes on local politics and important issues.
TUE | Feb 20
2 PM “Desde La Bahia” Tuesday afternoon groovy mix with Maria Marquez.
WED | Feb 21
9 AM “Off Leash” All about the competitive Dog Sport known as Scenting or Nosework.
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Music of the Harlem Renaissance, and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic”: An American Patchwork Quilt.