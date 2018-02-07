Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

WED | Feb 7

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” The console is in, and we’re back with library updates and youth summit news.

9 AM “Off Leash” Sniff out the world of skunks.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” In Gloucestershire: An English Pastoral Time Capsule.

THU | Feb 8

11 PM “Under The Needle” With a live set from NY indie pick Rostam.

FRI | Feb 9

11 AM “Reveal” The Rise and Fall of Bernie Madoff.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Music of Augusta Holmes and Cesar Franck.

4 PM “The French Touch” A French Valentines Show: all songs are Emmanuel’s wife’s favorites.

SAT | Feb 10

11 AM “Off-Center Sports” Dive into the weird, wild world of unsung sports with Steve and Jaime.

SUN | Feb 11

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Sixties deep tracks, and singer-songwriter Ayden Graham.

MON | Feb 12

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Burton Eubank talks microgrids and small town energy resiliency.

10 AM “Turning Pages: At Nature’s Pace” Author is live! The Book of Barely Imagined Beings with Caspar Henderson.

TUE | Feb 13

10 PM “After Dark” Tourette’s Without Regrets! One-on-one live with Jamie DeWolf.

WED | Feb 14

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” With UC Berkeley prof emeritus and author Arlie Hochschild.