Hi folks, I’m away this week and want to thank the rest of the fabulous KWMR crew for holding down the fort in my absence.

Gotta say a big THANK YOU to all you sustaining Calendar Club members! Your monthly donations rolled in on the 20th and it was a mighty fine thing to see! This is a great way to support local community media!

I’ll be back next week with musings on my travels. For now, I suggest you check out the recent changes to the schedule. “Ocean Currents” hosted by Jennifer Stock has a new home – first Monday of the month at 11am, rather than 1pm. “Spirit and Mind” and “New Dimensions” have new homes, but the archives can be accessed each week. The Tuesday line-up has changed a bit, and we think you will enjoy it.

Next week when I write this column, we will be in the middle of our broadcast console replacement. Please remember that for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday(29th, 30th and 31st) we will be on automation due to this work in Studio A. We will bring you any emergency updates, if they happen – live.

KWMR is your radio station. Do you have a Public Service Announcement (PSA) that you would like to have broadcast? Do you have an event coming up? Anything exciting that you think the community would like to learn about? Let us know!

Thanks, as always, for reading our newsletter. Share it with your friends! Spread the word! Have a great day.

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. Get your tickets to Sweethearts of the Radio – it’s going to be another wonderful evening of music on February 10! See YOU there!