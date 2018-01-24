Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

WED | Jan 24

9 AM “Off Leash” Trauma horses that have a special ability to help people work through emotional barriers.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” With a deep feature of Mozart.

THU | Jan 25

4 PM “TeaTime Books” Howard and Mimi’s tandem reading is a KWMR tradition.

FRI | Jan 26

11 AM “Reveal” Today’s topic is #MeToo: Rape on the Night Shift.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Facts and Fake News, Part II.

2 PM “Classical Friday: The French Connection” With Francœur, Milhaud, Ibert, Ravel, and Satie — followed by French pop music at 4 PM.

SAT | Jan 27

2 PM “The Scoring Stage” Don’t miss KWMR’s award-winning film score host, Susan Lockwood!

SUN | Jan 28

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” Serge Martial of Rue ’66 will join Emmanuel for a review of 60’s Yé-yé.

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Sixties deep tracks, and singer-songwriter Pi Jacobs.

MON | Jan 29

12 PM FOODIE SPECIAL “Delicious Revolution” runs back-to-back with “Milk Street Radio.”

TUE | Jan 30

10 PM “After Dark” From the best of vault… Dr. Decibel presents: The Rockers who Dared to Disco!

WED | Jan 31

8 AM SPECIAL Gender expectations on children, through conversation, poetry, music.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Dolor Crónico: Tratamiento sin Adicción a Medicamentos / Chronic Pain.