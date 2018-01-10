Goats on the Mountain, Food on the Radio, Film in Bolinas
Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:
WED | Jan 10
9 AM “Off Leash” The latest goat project at Black Mountain.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Film Noir Foundation founder Eddie Mueller, plus Bolinas filmmaker Clay Shank.
THU | Jan 11
12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Communal grief and the North Bay fires.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Classical music in adagio tones.
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Show #222! Auspicious? Tune in to find out.
FRI | Jan 12
4 PM “The French Touch” Remembering France Gall & 60’s pop with guest host Rob Richards.
SAT | Jan 13
7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music to start the day with Anneke van der Veen.
SUN | Jan 14
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” UK Jan 63: The Beatles & Please, Please Me hits #2; What gets to #1?
6 PM “Along for the Ride” Jazz pianist Eric Muhler and his upcoming Dance Palace concert.
MON | Jan 15
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Feed your need…for foodie radio.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local politics with bastion of the mic, Herb Kutchins.
TUE | Jan 16
8:30 PM “West County Prowl” Rest easy with country spinner Jeff Manson.
WED | Jan 17
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Chris Salak brings us another deeply researched set.