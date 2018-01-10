Tip This Show Donate
Goats on the Mountain, Food on the Radio, Film in Bolinas

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

 WED  |  Jan 10

9 AM “Off Leash” The latest goat project at Black Mountain.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Film Noir Foundation founder Eddie Mueller, plus Bolinas filmmaker Clay Shank.

THU  |  Jan 11

12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Communal grief and the North Bay fires.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Classical music in adagio tones.
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Show #222! Auspicious? Tune in to find out.

FRI  |  Jan 12

4 PM “The French Touch” Remembering France Gall & 60’s pop with guest host Rob Richards.

SAT  |  Jan 13

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music to start the day with Anneke van der Veen.

SUN  |  Jan 14

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” UK Jan 63: The Beatles & Please, Please Me hits #2; What gets to #1?
6 PM “Along for the Ride” Jazz pianist Eric Muhler and his upcoming Dance Palace concert.

MON  |  Jan 15

1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Feed your need…for foodie radio.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local politics with bastion of the mic, Herb Kutchins.

TUE  |  Jan 16

8:30 PM “West County Prowl” Rest easy with country spinner Jeff Manson.

WED  |  Jan 17

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Chris Salak brings us another deeply researched set.