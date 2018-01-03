Welcome to the many new subscribers over the last month!

We hope that all subscribers to the Round Up had a good holiday season, regardless of what you celebrate. I appreciated time with family and friends, no air travel, and getting out to enjoy the natural environment in our own backyard.

In starting out this new year I would like to publicly thank all of KWMR’s volunteer programmers – 95 at last count. This includes DJs that have been on KWMR since day-1, to newly trained people bringing their passion over the airwaves. Be it music, discussion, or commentary -maybe reading a book, spinning vinyl or putting together a unique mix of tunes you won’t hear anywhere else. THANK YOU!!!!

Also, I have been seeing them in other towns, across the bay and even out of state! Have you?

What am I talking about? Has she lost her mind? Of course I am talking about KWMR bumper stickers! Not a sticker person? We may have just the thing for you. Richard Dillman, KWMR’s Transmitter Wrangler has procured a sticker for the stickerless (or maybe some of you). A cool new way to show your support. We have two available right now for $1 each (suggested donation). Let us know if you want one! And be sure to say which one you want.



Designed by our own Katie Eberle, the latest edition of the colorful KWMR sticker.





Pretty classy looking window sticker. Custom installation available locally by the Wrangler. Not recommended for white cars, unless it is put on the window!

And a special prize for anyone who can name what Dillman’s license plate means…..

Speaking of finding stickers out in the world. If you see a KWMR sticker somewhere remote, snap a photo and send it to us, and we will feature it in the newsletter.

So, Happy New Year to one and all. Here’s to a great 2018!