Resolutions, Migraines, And Good Old Blues
Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:
WED | Jan 3
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Updates on CLAM housing; Arrangiarsi and Pizza explained.
THU | Jan 4
9 AM “Art Scenes” It used to be every kid’s dream to run away and join the circus….these two guests did just that.
9:30 AM “Right Now” It’s our 2018 New Year’s Resolutions Show! Call in at (415) 663-8492.
10 AM “Turning Pages” Excitement over beautiful writing and stories with Pat, Doris and Myn.
12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Now airing weekly.
FRI | Jan 5
9 AM “Speaking of Women” Migraines: triggers, treatment, prevention and more.
4 PM “The French Touch” Happy Anniversary – two years on West Marin radio.
SAT | Jan 6
9 AM SPECIAL Stepping Up: Surprising Stories of Climate Activists.
SUN | Jan 7
2 PM “The Kitchen Sink” Pat Kleeman spins a strong set every time.
MON | Jan 8
6 AM “Grand Teton Music Festival” New classical for you early birds.
11 AM “Ocean Currents/Trailer Talk & Bioneers” These shows are now alternating in the 11-12 Monday slot.
12 AM-3 AM “DeepWaking, Spirit & Mind, New Dimensions” These three shows now air late-night Mondays.
TUE | Jan 9
11 AM “Attunement” A new day and time for Anthony Wright, opposite “Questing.”
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet starts Tuesdays at noon.
1 PM “Inflection Point” Goes weekly on Tuesdays at 1 PM.
WED | Jan 10
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Kick back with Larry Rippee’s choice cuts.