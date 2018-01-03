Tip This Show Donate
Program Highlights 

Resolutions, Migraines, And Good Old Blues

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

 WED    |  Jan 3

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Updates on CLAM housing; Arrangiarsi and Pizza explained.

THU    |  Jan 4

9 AM “Art Scenes” It used to be every kid’s dream to run away and join the circus….these two guests did just that.
9:30 AM “Right Now” It’s our 2018 New Year’s Resolutions Show! Call in at (415) 663-8492.
10 AM “Turning Pages” Excitement over beautiful writing and stories with Pat, Doris and Myn.
12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Now airing weekly.

FRI    |  Jan 5

9 AM “Speaking of Women” Migraines: triggers, treatment, prevention and more.
4 PM “The French Touch” Happy Anniversary – two years on West Marin radio.

SAT   |  Jan 6

9 AM SPECIAL Stepping Up: Surprising Stories of Climate Activists.

SUN  |  Jan 7

2 PM “The Kitchen Sink” Pat Kleeman spins a strong set every time.

MON |  Jan 8

6 AM “Grand Teton Music Festival” New classical for you early birds.
11 AM “Ocean Currents/Trailer Talk & Bioneers” These shows are now alternating in the 11-12 Monday slot.
12 AM-3 AM “DeepWaking, Spirit & Mind, New Dimensions” These three shows now air late-night Mondays.

TUE   |  Jan 9

11 AM “Attunement” A new day and time for Anthony Wright, opposite “Questing.”
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet starts Tuesdays at noon.
1 PM “Inflection Point” Goes weekly on Tuesdays at 1 PM.

WED  |  Jan 10

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Kick back with Larry Rippee’s choice cuts.