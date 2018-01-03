Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

WED | Jan 3



8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Updates on CLAM housing; Arrangiarsi and Pizza explained.

THU | Jan 4

9 AM “Art Scenes” It used to be every kid’s dream to run away and join the circus….these two guests did just that.

9:30 AM “Right Now” It’s our 2018 New Year’s Resolutions Show! Call in at (415) 663-8492.

10 AM “Turning Pages” Excitement over beautiful writing and stories with Pat, Doris and Myn.

12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Now airing weekly.

FRI | Jan 5

9 AM “Speaking of Women” Migraines: triggers, treatment, prevention and more.

4 PM “The French Touch” Happy Anniversary – two years on West Marin radio.

SAT | Jan 6

9 AM SPECIAL Stepping Up: Surprising Stories of Climate Activists.

SUN | Jan 7

2 PM “The Kitchen Sink” Pat Kleeman spins a strong set every time.

MON | Jan 8

6 AM “Grand Teton Music Festival” New classical for you early birds.

11 AM “Ocean Currents/Trailer Talk & Bioneers” These shows are now alternating in the 11-12 Monday slot.

12 AM-3 AM “DeepWaking, Spirit & Mind, New Dimensions” These three shows now air late-night Mondays.

TUE | Jan 9

11 AM “Attunement” A new day and time for Anthony Wright, opposite “Questing.”

12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet starts Tuesdays at noon.

1 PM “Inflection Point” Goes weekly on Tuesdays at 1 PM.

WED | Jan 10

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Kick back with Larry Rippee’s choice cuts.