Tip This Show Donate
Listen
Back to live
 
Program Highlights 

Year’s End, New Show Times, and The Blue Whale Comeback

KWMRadmin

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

 WED  |  Dec 27

10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” The year’s most interesting films, discussed. Plus, a selection of musical offerings from what’s showing in theaters.

THU  |  Dec 28

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Music for Year-End and a New Beginning, with Chris Salak

FRI    |  Dec 29

5 PM “Happy Hour” Count down to the end of the year in souped-up-style…only with Liberacha.

SUN  |  Dec 31

2 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” 1962 UK Top 100 Countdown marathon!

MON |  Jan 1

10 AM “Ocean Currents” The blue whale: what we know about a species that humans nearly wiped out entirely.
12 PM SPECIAL “Folktale of Agriculture” Agrarian traditions in music from across the globe.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Starting a new day and time on KWMR! We love their coverage of food, world-wide.

TUE   |  Jan 2

12 PM “On Being” Same Day…New Time! Krista Tippett moves one hour earlier at 12 noon.

WED  |  Jan 3

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Get going with Amanda and her crew of weather-loving, library-loving, pet-loving, food-loving recycling-loving friends.

THU  |  Jan 4

9:30 AM “Right Now” It’s our 2018 New Year’s Resolutions Show! Call in at (415) 663-8492.
12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Now airing weekly: Fascinating interviews from the New School at Commonweal.