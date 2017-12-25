Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

WED | Dec 27

10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” The year’s most interesting films, discussed. Plus, a selection of musical offerings from what’s showing in theaters.

THU | Dec 28

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Music for Year-End and a New Beginning, with Chris Salak

FRI | Dec 29

5 PM “Happy Hour” Count down to the end of the year in souped-up-style…only with Liberacha.

SUN | Dec 31

2 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” 1962 UK Top 100 Countdown marathon!

MON | Jan 1

10 AM “Ocean Currents” The blue whale: what we know about a species that humans nearly wiped out entirely.

12 PM SPECIAL “Folktale of Agriculture” Agrarian traditions in music from across the globe.

1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Starting a new day and time on KWMR! We love their coverage of food, world-wide.

TUE | Jan 2

12 PM “On Being” Same Day…New Time! Krista Tippett moves one hour earlier at 12 noon.

WED | Jan 3

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Get going with Amanda and her crew of weather-loving, library-loving, pet-loving, food-loving recycling-loving friends.

THU | Jan 4

9:30 AM “Right Now” It’s our 2018 New Year’s Resolutions Show! Call in at (415) 663-8492.

12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Now airing weekly: Fascinating interviews from the New School at Commonweal.