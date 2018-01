KWMR’s Annual Sweethearts of the Radio returns to the Dance Palace and features a stellar lineup!

Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum

Jeanie & Chuck Polling

Kim & Ryan Hett

Grammy nominees Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum headline this benefit for KWMR, celebrating the romance of the season by showcasing singer-songwriters who are also life partners.

Buy your tickets to KWMR’s yearly tradition here