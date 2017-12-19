Solstice, Kwanzaa, and a Touch of Noël
Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:
WED | Dec 20
10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Spineless: The Science of Jellyfish and the Art of Growing a Backbone. “If you cherish the sea, if you care about the environment, if you relish life on this sweet, blue planet, you will love this book.”
THU | Dec 21
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” The mission to build female leadership.
9 AM “Art Scenes” The local artist behind the Drakes Bay Oyster sign campaign.
9:30 AM “Right Now” Kwanzaa with Adrian Williams of The Village Project.
10 AM SPECIAL “Turning Pages” The Write Question: author Callan Wink reads stories, “Dog Run Moon.”
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Winter Music for the Solstice, with Chris Salak.
FRI | Dec 22
4 PM “The French Touch” Joyeux Noël from your host Emmanuel, with 100% French Noël pop songs.
SAT | Dec 23
6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Cozy into the season with traditional tunes.
SUN | Dec 24
10 AM SPECIAL “Folktale of Sacred Ground”: music journey through ‘musical belief’.
MON | Dec 25
12 PM SPECIAL “Bringing Back the Chestnut”: American trees blighted; now returning!
1 PM SPECIAL Center Stage from Wolf Trap: Holiday Special with the Boston Brass.
6:30 PM SPECIAL Mark O’Connor’s “An Appalachian Christmas” with cellist Nancy Ives.
TUE | Dec 26
8:30 PM “West County Prowl” Friendly Mister Manson plays a range of thoughtful country underground nuggets.
WED | Dec 27
6:30 PM “Faultline Radio” Always a goody grab-bag of cool tracks with Jaime.