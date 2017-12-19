Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

WED | Dec 20

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Spineless: The Science of Jellyfish and the Art of Growing a Backbone. “If you cherish the sea, if you care about the environment, if you relish life on this sweet, blue planet, you will love this book.”

THU | Dec 21

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” The mission to build female leadership.

9 AM “Art Scenes” The local artist behind the Drakes Bay Oyster sign campaign.

9:30 AM “Right Now” Kwanzaa with Adrian Williams of The Village Project.

10 AM SPECIAL “Turning Pages” The Write Question: author Callan Wink reads stories, “Dog Run Moon.”

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Winter Music for the Solstice, with Chris Salak.

FRI | Dec 22

4 PM “The French Touch” Joyeux Noël from your host Emmanuel, with 100% French Noël pop songs.

SAT | Dec 23

6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Cozy into the season with traditional tunes.

SUN | Dec 24

10 AM SPECIAL “Folktale of Sacred Ground”: music journey through ‘musical belief’.

MON | Dec 25

12 PM SPECIAL “Bringing Back the Chestnut”: American trees blighted; now returning!

1 PM SPECIAL Center Stage from Wolf Trap: Holiday Special with the Boston Brass.

6:30 PM SPECIAL Mark O’Connor’s “An Appalachian Christmas” with cellist Nancy Ives.

TUE | Dec 26

8:30 PM “West County Prowl” Friendly Mister Manson plays a range of thoughtful country underground nuggets.

WED | Dec 27

6:30 PM “Faultline Radio” Always a goody grab-bag of cool tracks with Jaime.