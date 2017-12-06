Heck, the sun is shining and the sky is blue. As Ken’s uncle Frankie used to say, “You don’t know how good you feel, until you get sick.” And I have some sort of bug. I rarely get sick. Don’t often miss my shows for health reasons and while, on paper, I’m a walking pre-existing condition, I’m pretty robust day-to-day. I know because of how I usually feel, that I should be very thankful. I’m also very glad that folks have been really nice to me, knowing that I don’t feel great.

Which brings me to this musing. We don’t know how folks feel, unless they tell us, or exhibit other signs of how they are feeling.

It makes me realize as we head into the holidays how important it is that we don’t assume to know how folks are feeling. Heck, maybe they are feeling top notch, or maybe they aren’t doing so well. Stuff is going on, they are being affected by the news of the day, or some other thing. And it’s the holiday season, a time that can be challenging for some folks.

I certainly don’t need to tell anyone else what to do, but I’m going to take extra care to be patient around folks and not assume by appearances that I know how someone is feeling. I’m also not going to pry. Just try to be as kind as possible and hope that it is reciprocated by others.

We have some fun KWMR events coming up, and I certainly hope to see you at one or more of them. If I extend my elbow, rather than my hand, it’s just because I’m trying to stay healthy.