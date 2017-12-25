Year’s End, New Show Times, and The Blue Whale Comeback
Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:
WED | Dec 27
10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” The year’s most interesting films, discussed. Plus, a selection of musical offerings from what’s showing in theaters.
THU | Dec 28
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Music for Year-End and a New Beginning, with Chris Salak
FRI | Dec 29
5 PM “Happy Hour” Count down to the end of the year in souped-up-style…only with Liberacha.
SUN | Dec 31
2 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” 1962 UK Top 100 Countdown marathon!
MON | Jan 1
10 AM “Ocean Currents” The blue whale: what we know about a species that humans nearly wiped out entirely.
12 PM SPECIAL “Folktale of Agriculture” Agrarian traditions in music from across the globe.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Starting a new day and time on KWMR! We love their coverage of food, world-wide.
TUE | Jan 2
12 PM “On Being” Same Day…New Time! Krista Tippett moves one hour earlier at 12 noon.
WED | Jan 3
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Get going with Amanda and her crew of weather-loving, library-loving, pet-loving, food-loving recycling-loving friends.
THU | Jan 4
9:30 AM “Right Now” It’s our 2018 New Year’s Resolutions Show! Call in at (415) 663-8492.
12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Now airing weekly: Fascinating interviews from the New School at Commonweal.