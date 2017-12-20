I am a true believer that the world is not flat. I also know that there are 24 hours in each day. But there is something about these short days, that tries my patience and gets me yearning for the long days of summer. Isn’t is all perspective? Being a “morning person,” I have never really dug the dark of night. It would be interesting to experience some Northern Lights and maybe a visit to Reykjavik, Iceland is in order, where they had a day that was only 4:04 long in 2014. Dang.

Well, things are about to change for the better in my book! Yep, tomorrow the Calendar Club monthly sustaining membership amounts come in – and for this I thank you Calendar Club members!!! The following day is the Solstice, and then….the days start getting longer again! Don’t get me wrong, I’m not trying to “speed things up” anymore than I already feel like time is flying (and I’m having fun).



But let us pause for a moment….I must take this opportunity to thank the many people who made the “It’s a Wonderful Life,” a Radio Play such an enjoyable evening.

Sharron Drake, Stephen Horvat, Geoff Hoyle and Katie Jay (all members of the Actors’ Equity Association) were joined on stage by Djimi G., host of KWMR’s “Megolamedia Melange.” Jennifer McGeorge, Jasper Starfire Thelin and the kids: Clementine DiMorente, Desmond Fox, Everette Gallagher, Luke Horvat, and Prairie Press held equal star power with their performances. You might not even have noticed his participation, but Johnny DiMorente’s music interludes and sound effects were critical elements.

KWMR staff collaborated with new KWMR Board member Sharron Drake and caterer Janice Clements for the evening events. Alex Porrata and Mike Parkinson brought a festive feel and created wonderful memories with their photo booth with Gene Fisher’s expertly painted backdrop and Creta Pullen’s clever props. Kudos to Tech Director Burton Eubank, and to the Dance Palace crew, for maintaining such a fine community space.

A big thank you also to the Sponsor’s; Bovine Bakery, Coastal Health Alliance, Cover Girls Upholstery, Cowgirl Creamery, Enjoy Pilates, Horizon Cable, JRB Event Services, Point Reyes Books, Point Reyes Light, Point Reyes Vacation Rentals, Side street Kitchen and Susan Hayes Handwovens – who each got a custom jingle during the performance

Happy Holidays from everyone at KWMR!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. Just ponder what the world would be like if you were not in it, and make the best of every minute.