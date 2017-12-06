Our upcoming special broadcasts starting on:

WED | Dec 6

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Pulitzer-winning Jennifer Egan, on her new book, Manhattan Beach, one of the NY Times’ 100 Notable Books of 2017.

THU | Dec 7

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Drs. Mary and Ron Hulnick discuss their new book Remembering the Light Within.

9 AM “Art Scenes” Andrew McGuire, on making The San Francisco Opera successful.

FRI | Dec 8

11 AM “Reveal” In partnership with Tampa Times and Texas Standard: Where Criminals Get Their Guns.

4 PM “The French Touch” Today, mostly soft, mostly sensual, mostly… but entirely in French.

SAT | Dec 9

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music in the morning.

SUN | Dec 10

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Celebrating with medieval music.

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the ’60s, then the local band Jonesy live.

MON | Dec 11

10 AM “Turning Pages: At Nature’s Pace” Mountains and Marshes: Exploring the Bay Area’s Natural History.

TUE | Dec 12

4 PM “Youth DJ Project” “There Are Birds Here”, environmental issues with Lily and Cyrus.

WED | Dec 13

10 AM “Magic Lantern” Sharp and savvy film interviews with Sally Phillips.

4 PM “Youth DJ Project” Lola and Kaia light up the mic.