This Sunday (12/17) is the performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life” radio play. Each year that the play has been performed, there is some confusion. The confusion is that it is a radio play, that is not on the radio. There are reasons for this that include copyright and actor’s union rules. This year the play is a benefit for KWMR, and we could not be more happy. Get your tickets.

So come on down to the Dance Palace on Sunday and join us! It is going to be fun. There will be delicious treats, yummy warm (and cold) drinks, a photo booth and of course, the play!

Folks are encouraged to dress up in 1940 style clothing – and you can get your photo taken at the photo booth. I’m frankly stumped on what to wear, but I suppose I’ll figure it out, or I won’t. Don’t let style stop you from attending.

It’s not as though there aren’t enough things to do these days. There are parties, gatherings, events and then more parties, gatherings and events. One that I can personally endorse as a very fun, feel-good, enchanting and heart-warming event is the Family Music Hour on Saturday (12/16) in the San Geronimo Valley. They do these a few times per year and the talent will amaze you. Really, check it out.

There is even a documentary about the project.