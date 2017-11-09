Radio Play: It’s A Wonderful Life
Join us for a West Marin rendition of the classic holiday radio play by Joe Landry.
A Benefit for KWMR, West Marin Community Radio
Sunday, December 17
Doors at 7 PM, show at 7:30
The Dance Palace
Featuring
Sharron Drake*
Matt Gallagher
Stephen Horvat*
Geoff Hoyle*
Katie Jay*
Jennifer McGeorge
Jasper Starfire Thelin
with
Clementine DiMorente
Desmond Fox
Everett Gallagher
Prairie Press
Music by Giovanni DiMorente
Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. * Member, Actors' Equity Association This production is produced under the auspices of the Actors' Equity Association Members' Project Code