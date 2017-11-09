Join us for a West Marin rendition of the classic holiday radio play by Joe Landry.

A Benefit for KWMR, West Marin Community Radio

Sunday, December 17

Doors at 7 PM, show at 7:30

The Dance Palace

Featuring

Sharron Drake*

Matt Gallagher

Stephen Horvat*

Geoff Hoyle*

Katie Jay*

Jennifer McGeorge

Jasper Starfire Thelin

with

Clementine DiMorente

Desmond Fox

Everett Gallagher

Prairie Press

Music by Giovanni DiMorente

Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. * Member, Actors' Equity Association This production is produced under the auspices of the Actors' Equity Association Members' Project Code