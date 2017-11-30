Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

WED | Nov 29

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Hog Island gives a shuck about KWMR! Dewey Livingston local history segment continues.

9 AM “Off Leash” With Jennifer Scarlett, Director of San Francisco SPCA.

THU | Nov 30

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” David Gans joins Vickisa to discuss his new CD, the Dead and more.

FRI | Dec 1

4 PM “The French Touch” French Pop by William Sheller, Becaud, and more with host Emmanuel.

SAT | Dec 2

7 AM “Morning Glory” Bells are ringing on the early morning show.

SUN | Dec 3

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” UK Dec 1962: The Searchers live at The Star Club!

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the ’60s, then the local band Modern Monsters live.

MON | Dec 4

1 PM “Ocean Currents” Marine science in the spotlight with Jenny Stock.

TUE | Dec 5

4 PM “Youth DJ Project” Rock out with new youth DJ Oliver John.

WED | Dec 6

12:30 PM “Making Contact” Consistently thought-provoking commentary on our changing political world.