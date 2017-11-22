KWMR wishes each and every one of you a very happy, safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving.

This Friday is “Black Friday.” I don’t plan on going shopping on Friday, November 24th, unless it is in the normal course of my daily activities to pick up supplies locally. Then there is “Cyber Monday,” which is on Monday, November 17th, and there doesn’t seem to be a host organization for this, just the many retailers that sell online. We all know how that works. I may go into a local merchant on Monday to and drop some coin.

This is followed by “Giving Tuesday,” on Tuesday, November 28 – which we can get behind as a non-profit organization that survives on the donations of individuals. GivingTuesday is a celebration of America’s greatest traditions: generosity, entrepreneurialism, community. Everyone has something to give. You can give time or expertise, monetary donations large or small, simple acts of kindness, food or clothing. Of course, you can contribute to KWMR any old time, but why not on “Giving Tuesday?” There are many needs as we head into the holidays; resources for those less fortunate, those who have lost their homes in the recent fires in Northern California and…the list goes on and on. Whatever you choose to do on “Giving Tuesday,” we hope that it gives you great joy.