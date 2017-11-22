Happy Thanksgiving
KWMR wishes each and every one of you a very happy, safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving.
This Friday is “Black Friday.” I don’t plan on going shopping on Friday, November 24th, unless it is in the normal course of my daily activities to pick up supplies locally. Then there is “Cyber Monday,” which is on Monday, November 17th, and there doesn’t seem to be a host organization for this, just the many retailers that sell online. We all know how that works. I may go into a local merchant on Monday to and drop some coin.
This is followed by “Giving Tuesday,” on Tuesday, November 28 – which we can get behind as a non-profit organization that survives on the donations of individuals. GivingTuesday is a celebration of America’s greatest traditions: generosity, entrepreneurialism, community. Everyone has something to give. You can give time or expertise, monetary donations large or small, simple acts of kindness, food or clothing. Of course, you can contribute to KWMR any old time, but why not on “Giving Tuesday?” There are many needs as we head into the holidays; resources for those less fortunate, those who have lost their homes in the recent fires in Northern California and…the list goes on and on. Whatever you choose to do on “Giving Tuesday,” we hope that it gives you great joy.
KWMR would like to thank our Board of Directors for their service to the radio station and the community by governing this 501c3. If you are interested in joining this lovely group of individuals and you care deeply about community radio, please reach out to Jennifer McFarland, our illustrious Board President!
Amanda Eichstaedt
Station Manager and Executive Director
p.s. If you love mashed potatoes as much as I do, you can groove on this song – and burn off all those taters while getting down!
p.p.s. We hope you will consider joining us for the Quartet San Francisco House Concert and the It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Play! And please get out and eat lots of yummy oysters on December 2nd at Hog Island!