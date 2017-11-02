We have been priming the pumpkin for ten days. Over 300 donations and $43,500 raised as of 4:30pm today, Halloween. The goal is $60K. We set big bodacious goals here at KWMR and work hard to achieve them. If you have not yet had the opportunity to join us in raising funds for your radio station, please take this opportunity to call 415-663-9050 by 10pm this evening. Every penny counts! You may also pledge online and Prime the Pumpkin!

Thank you to the following folks!

Programmers:

Wow. Love these people! They showed up, they pitched, they contributed and they created fun programming during the pledge drive. We would be pretty dull without the flavor these cats bring to the airwaves.

Challengers:

The many folks who provided Challenge Grants for the Pledge Drive! You know who you are!

Donors:

You called, you walked in, you pledged online, you care. You ROCK!

Food Donors:

Yummy, oh so yummy, snacks, home cooked meals, donated food from local restaurants! They don’t call it the “pudge drive” for nothing!

KWMR Staff:

I am pretty lucky to work with some of the most competent, amazing and funny folks. We have been doing this for a while – all of us, and we are getting pretty good at it!

KWMR board:

For guidance, contributions, food and programming – these folks supported the work of the volunteers and staff at every turn!

Bring on the Trick or Treaters! We’ll post photos from our halloween evening next week, but if you are in the hood, bring em on down for some trick or treating fun at KWMR.

There is still time to Pledge!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. Don’t forget to sign up with Alert Marin! And about that Air Evacuation membership.…