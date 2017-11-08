Algiers, Midterm Elections, and Making It Work in West Marin
Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:
WED | Nov 8
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library happenings, midterm elections, trash and Fish Tales.
THU | Nov 9
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” The art of “Food Recovery” in Marin.
9:30 AM “Right Now” In dancer/choreographer Kristin Denehy’s resume: JLo, N’SYNC, Britney!
11 PM “Under the Needle” Fresh set from goth-electro-soul outfit Algiers.
FRI | Nov 10
4 PM “The French Touch” French pop music with the unmistakable Emmanuel.
SAT | Nov 11
2 PM “The Scoring Stage” Take a trip into the world of soundtracks for the screen.
SUN | Nov 12
10 PM “LA Theatre Works” A battle for the ultimate double-cross in Mizlansky Zilinsky.
MON | Nov 13
5 PM “Epicenter” KWMR mini-series Making it Work, Part 1: Keeping youth engaged and growing in West Marin.
6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music” Crooked Jades join Will Minor on the foggy ridge!
TUE | Nov 14
5 PM “Epicenter” KWMR mini-series Making it Work, Part 2: Living in West Marin while Latino: perspectives and solutions.
WED | Nov 15
8:30 AM “Swimming Upstream” Irish Greg and his 52 marathons on KWMR!
5 PM “Epicenter” KWMR mini-series Making it Work, Part 3: The challenges to starting and keeping a small business in West Marin.