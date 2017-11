We’re back with another wonderful holiday house concert and dinner, for one night only at a private home in Stinson Beach. Quartet San Francisco will perform for us in an intimate setting. This special evening has become a holiday staple for KWMR lovers and music afficionados alike — the 3rd annual Quartet San Francisco Holiday House concert will not disappoint!

Saturday, December 9

At a warm, private home in Stinson Beach

6 PM Dinner and Performance