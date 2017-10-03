Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

Wednesday, Oct 4



8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Dan Carr from Marin County Library. Update from Senior Services. “Off Leash,” Water Buffalo! And “Fish Tales.”

10 AM SPECIAL “Turning Pages” The Write Question. Adrianne Harun on Missing Girls and Women Along the Highway of Tears. Plus: From Real Life To Fiction: Novels By Gwen Florio.

Thursday, Oct 5

10 AM “Turning Pages: Radio Bookmobile” with Pat Holt, Doris Ober, Myn Adess. Discussions of beautiful writing from specific books, mostly fiction.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Not your grandmother’s classical show with Gregory DeMascio.

Friday, Oct 6

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins concludes her reading of: A Room with a View by E.M. Forster.

11 AM “Reveal” And Justice for Some, explores America’s criminal justice system. Reveal Senior Editor Ziva Branstetter teams up with Allison Herrera and The Frontier, an Oklahoma-based investigative news website, to find out why Oklahoma has led the nation in locking up women for the last 25 years.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” A Brief History of the Russian Revolution.

Saturday, Oct 7

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical curated for autumn hues.

Sunday, Oct 8

This week’s Sunday music line-up:

2 PM Foraging with Betsy Nichols

4 PM Midnight in Luxembourg with Rob Richards

6 PM Along for the Ride with Greg DeMascio

8 PM Rock of Ages with Mark Nichol

10 PM “L.A. Theatre Works” Act One by James Lapine, based on the autobiography of playwright Moss Hart. Pulitzer Prize-winning “You Can’t Take It with You” is among his works.

Monday, Oct 9

8:30 AM “Nature Notebook” with Loretta Farley, part of the morning show “With Eyes Open.”

1 PM SPECIAL “Closer To Truth: What Would An Infinite Cosmos Mean?” We know that our Universe is unfathomably large, but could it be literally infinite in size? It seems more and more likely that our Universe is not the only one…

Tuesday, Oct 10

10 PM “After Dark” Synth Pop: Artist Spotlight on Vince Clarke. Tune in to After Dark as we explore the innovative driving force behind Depeche Mode, Yazoo and Erasure and celebrate the music genius of synth pop pioneer Vince Clarke as well as those he has influenced.

Wednesday, Oct 11

12 PM “Planetary Radio” Go deeper into Deep Space.