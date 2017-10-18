Ready to Prime The Pumpkin
It has been quite a week. We have our “go supplies” prepped and ready to throw in the truck. Important documents, medicines, supplies for our pups. We just hope that we are here to take them when the evacuation takes place. I’m not using the “if,” I’m now operating on the “when” concept.
I commend and thank the many members of our immediate community that activated to set up evacuation centers for evacuees that fled to West Marin. The generosity of so many overwhelmed centers and there were more volunteers than were needed. You can listen to an archive of “Epicenter” from yesterday. Host Herb Kutchins hosts Supervisor Dennis Rodoni and Point Reyes Disaster Council coordinator Lynn Axelrod.
Richard Dillman, KWMR Transmitter Wrangler, making a donation run to Tomales in the West Marin Disaster Council/KWMR Communications Van. selfie
KWMR will begin our Fall Pledge Drive on Sunday, October 22. This fund drive will last ten days and commence on Tuesday evening, October 31 with our annual “trick-or-treater” event where children (and their adults) can join Gus Conde on the airwaves. Pledge drives are a preparedness activity in that they help KWMR raise operational funds that keep us going throughout the year. Your contributions are appreciated and very much needed.
Prime the Pump
Phrase of prime
1. Stimulate or support the growth or success of something by supplying it with money.
Pledge early! Prime the Pumpkin!
Amanda Eichstaedt
Station Manager and Executive Director
p.s. Don’t forget to sign up with Alert Marin! And about that Air Evacuation membership.…