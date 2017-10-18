It has been quite a week. We have our “go supplies” prepped and ready to throw in the truck. Important documents, medicines, supplies for our pups. We just hope that we are here to take them when the evacuation takes place. I’m not using the “if,” I’m now operating on the “when” concept.

Our family that live in Santa Rosa were spared the destruction from the fires that have taken homes and lives. We are grateful, but weary from the strain of not knowing and the fires, while contained, are still active. The newest blaze in the Santa Cruz mountains puts my nerves on edge. There is ample fuel in our immediate area.

I commend and thank the many members of our immediate community that activated to set up evacuation centers for evacuees that fled to West Marin. The generosity of so many overwhelmed centers and there were more volunteers than were needed. You can listen to an archive of “Epicenter” from yesterday. Host Herb Kutchins hosts Supervisor Dennis Rodoni and Point Reyes Disaster Council coordinator Lynn Axelrod.



Richard Dillman, KWMR Transmitter Wrangler, making a donation run to Tomales in the West Marin Disaster Council/KWMR Communications Van. selfie

KWMR will begin our Fall Pledge Drive on Sunday, October 22. This fund drive will last ten days and commence on Tuesday evening, October 31 with our annual “trick-or-treater” event where children (and their adults) can join Gus Conde on the airwaves. Pledge drives are a preparedness activity in that they help KWMR raise operational funds that keep us going throughout the year. Your contributions are appreciated and very much needed.

p.s. Don’t forget to sign up with Alert Marin! And about that Air Evacuation membership.…