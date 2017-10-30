Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

TUE | Oct 31

PLEDGE DRIVE FINALE!

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Two Moth Grand Slam Winners (me and Vivien Straus) get to know each other. Hear the sparks fly!

2 PM SPECIAL Join Greg DeMascio, with Ed and Susan Santiago, for a Salsa Special presenting Afro-Cuban-New York style music that will raise you up, twirl you around, and have you dancing the afternoon away – guaranteed!

10 PM “After Dark” The Halloween Show Part 3, spotlight on the one and only Prince of Darkness: The Devil.

WED | Nov 1

10 PM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Interview with Brett Morgen, director of the new film “Jane” which features never before seen footage of Jane Goodall in her work with chimpanzees.

4 PM SPECIAL “The Invention of Race.” From the ancient world to founding of U.S.

THU | Nov 2

11 PM “Under the Needle” A live set from indie washout band Beach Fossils.

FRI | Nov 3

11 AM “Reveal” Inside Trump’s Immigration Crackdown: the families, the law enforcers.

4 PM “The French Touch” Charles Aznavour is 93 and is now off to a world tour – with interviews by Emmanuel.

SAT | Nov 4

10 PM “Saturday Night Function” If you haven’t cut a rug to SNF, now is the time.

SUN | Nov 5

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” UK Nov 1962: First British blues LP and Delbert McClinton in England!

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Sixties deep tracks, and the band Static and Surrender.

MON | Nov 6

1 PM “Ocean Currents” Learn something surprising and science-y about the wellbeing of our oceans

TUE | Nov 7

8:30 PM “DJ Your Life” Get your live vinyl fix with Kid Adam on the turn tables.