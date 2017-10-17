Tip This Show Donate
Program Highlights 

Frances McDormand, Engineering Eden, and Good News for the Oceans

KWMRadmin

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

WED  |  Oct 18  

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Stinson Doc Fest, Day of the Dead, and a birder extraordinaire.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Sally Phillips interviews Frances McDormand about her new film.
4:30 PM SPECIAL Jordan Fisher Smith on Engineering Eden.

THU  |  Oct 19

10 AM SPECIAL Great California Shakeout Drill at 10:19, then disaster prep bootcamp.
10 PM “Get Down!” Low-key country-psych with Danny and Leah.

FRI    |  Oct 20


11 AM “Reveal” The Fight for Public Education.
4 PM “The French Touch” Freshly-purchased French album cuts.

SUN  |  Oct 22


PLEDGE DRIVE BEGINS!
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” November 1962 UK Chart Countdown!

MON |  Oct 22


PLEDGE DRIVE DAY 2
1 PM “Ocean Currents” Positively Ocean: a fresh segment highlighting good news for our oceans.

TUE   |  Oct 23


PLEDGE DRIVE DAY 3
10 PM “After Dark” The Halloween Show Part 2! Danny Elfman and Oingo Boingo.

WED  |  Oct 24


PLEDGE DRIVE DAY 4
Pick up the phone and pledge your support! Or donate at KWMR.org.