Program Highlights 

A Crisis of Faith, Alternatives to Prison, and the Intrepid News Fund

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

WED  |  Oct 11  

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library info, spotting domestic violence, Hwy 1 opening? Fish Tales!
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Anneke’s choice classical.

THU  |  Oct 12  

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” FREE North Bay Science Discovery Day.
9 AM “Art Scenes” Claudia Chapline on jurying and curating art exhibitions.
9:30 AM “Right Now” How the Intrepid News Fund supports tough journalism.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Life Is Good And People Are Basically Decent: the Music of Jay Cloidt.

FRI    |  Oct 13 

11 AM “Reveal” Alternatives to prison, with unintended consequences.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Roxanne Dunbar-Ortíz: Making War on Native America.

SAT   |  Oct 14

7 AM “Morning Glory” Rising up with choice classical.

SUN  |  Oct 15

10 PM “LA Theater Works” A London priest, a crisis of faith, and potentially devastating consequences.

MON |  Oct 16

4 PM “Art of the Song” Discover a singer-songwriter’s story.

TUE   |  Oct 17

1 PM “On Being” Infectious, incisive interviews with Krista Tippett.

WED  |  Oct 18

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” Bathe yourself in late-night tones and tunes.