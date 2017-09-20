Friday, September 22 is the Autumnal Equinox, and the first day of fall. The amount of daylight and nighttime are pretty much equal – twelve hours of each. You can feel it in the air, a slight crispness, the smell of dried leaves. It’s harvest time, when any tomato that is going to get red on the vine, will do so, and apples are falling. A great time to do some canning and capture that summer bounty in a jar.

September is the last month of KWMR’s fiscal year. We are preparing for our next annual cycle. It’s been a good year at KWMR! While it’s never boring around here, this year felt busier than usual with the daily tasks, KWMR events and supporting our many fellow community partners in their endeavors.

As we head into a new fiscal period for the station, I want to thank each and every one of you who have contributed to the radio station with funds, time and energy. All the new and existing Calendar Club members – you guys rock! I especially want to thank the staff; Lyons, Richard, Mia, Katie, Ian and Sally for being awesome coworkers and stewards of this community resource. I also thank the Board and Community Advisory Board for their formal roles in governance and input (these folks are fun, too!).To our over 90 programmers, including our Youth DJs – the work that these folks put in to the KWMR experience is just plain HUGE. The KWMR Underwriters and Sponsors are also key to our existence.

If you have not done so yet, check out our Annual Report from the previous period. Check out the many individuals, businesses and organizations that pitch in to keep KWMR broadcasting, and being a platform for all community voices.

The KWMR crew needs your feedback . In May of this year we changed the format of the Round Up so that it would not get cut off on certain devices. We created a portal for the Highlights – you must click through to the website to read them. How is this working for you? There are trade-offs, and we hope that you will take the time to click through to see what is in store for listeners in the coming weeks. Do you click through? Is it a bother? What do you like, and or dislike about this newsletter? Email me HERE.

As the days grow shorter and we head towards the winter solstice, be sure to continue to listen to KWMR

Amanda Eichstaedt, Station Manager and Executive Director

One of the last sunrises of summer…. Tomales Bay. Photo: Amanda Eichstaedt