Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

Wednesday, Sep 27

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White from Marin County Free Library joins Amanda for some weather banter and to dig into what is happening at West Marin Library branches. Historian Dewey Livingston Zooms In To West Marin’s past! Madeline Hope brings “Trash to Treasure” at 9 AM and David Cook hosts “Fish Tales” at 9:30.

5 PM “Epicenter” Alice Waters at the Point Reyes Farmer’s Market! Hear the details from market manager Suzanne D’Coney and assistant manager/chef booth support Elizabeth Hollis.

Thursday, Sep 28

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Jim Sisco, founder and President of ENODO Global, discusses the current situations in St. Louis, Baltimore, and Chicago and the growing divide between communities and police. Also, Ameena Jandali, a founding member of the non-profit Islamic Networks Group (ING), discusses her work as a co-designer/developer of ING’s educational presentations and cultural competency seminars.



9:30 AM “Right Now” Cars at the click of a button. Mia talks with Jim Lester about driving for Uber…driving for Lyft…and the joys & pains of modern ride-sharing.

1 PM SPECIAL “Closer To Truth: ESP?” Extra-sensory perception seems like the stuff of fantasy, but should the possibility be taken seriously? In part one we ask, Can ESP Reveal a New Reality? To claim that ESP exists, one must explain at least possible mechanisms behind it. In part two, we ask: How Could ESP Work?

Friday, Sep 29

9 AM “Speaking of Women” Discover the latest science, dispel taboos, and get in on the new ways women are talking openly and freely about their health and their rights. Alyssa Dweck, author of The Complete A To Z For Your V-A Women’s Guide To Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Your Vagina makes finding the answers easy . . . and asking the questions even easier.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” with Janet Robbins. Penultimate episode of Room With A View!

11 AM “Reveal” In the aftermath of the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, militants from the left and the right are taking their battles to the streets. Reveal examines who they are and whether they’re hurtling the country toward more civil strife.

Saturday, Sep 30

7 AM “Morning Glory” With Anneke van der Veen.

Sunday, Oct 1

6 PM “Between Rock And A Jazz Place” Grey Shepard will be interviewing Tracy Blackman, singer/song writer guitarist who is performing at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival this year. Tracy will be playing some of her songs in the studio live.

Monday, Oct 2

1 PM “Ocean Currents” Where’s all the sand going? Global sand mining with guest Aurora Torres.

5 PM “Epicenter” What can we do to brace for a quake? Mia talks with an Earthquake preparedness expert in anticipation for the country-wide “Great ShakeOut Earthhquake Drill” at 10:19 on October 19th.

Tuesday, Oct 3

10 AM “Reading to John” The storyseamstress Neshama reads us a tale.

Wednesday, Oct 4

5 PM “Epicenter” Are heat pumps the answer to our energy conundrum? Tune in and find out!