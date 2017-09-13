Knock, knock, knock on wood!

“It’s like thunder, lightning

The way you love me is frightening

You better knock, knock on wood, baby”

Amii Stewart

The song “Knock on Wood” has been stuck in my head since last night due to the lyrics referencing thunder and lightning. We had quite the spectacle this past evening, and even got a bit of precipitation out of the whole she-boom. When I left home to come to KWMR at 6pm in my t-shirt, I was focused on the show. Had my tunes picked out and was ready for a two hour music-fest in Studio A.

While I was able to play quite a few tracks, we began to announce the hazardous weather announcement right after 6:30pm. The power was knocked out for a short bit, but thankfully came back on quickly, and overall West Marin outages were scant. Transmitter Wrangler, Richard Dillman had a front row seat on the Inverness Ridge, while I, in windowless Studio A, relied on the images of others to show me what was going down. Thankfully the rain had passed when I was ready to head home after 8:30pm. Not to self – keep a coat in my office.



And we actually should knock on wood. SF Gate states that the Bay Area received over 1200 lightning strikes in the past storm system on September 11, 2017. We are very lucky that no wildland fires were started in Marin County by any of the strikes. The worst thing that happened in our home was a few scared and panting dogs. There were some fires started by strikes in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.

And back to Amii Stewart, recorded “Knock on Wood” written by Eddie Floyd, and won a grammy. The song was also covered by Eric Clapton and David Bowie.

