Healthcare Town Hall
Special Recording of the September 15th Healthcare Town Hall with Congressman Jared Huffman, Supervisor Dennis Rodoni, Judy Spelman & Ellen Karel – moderated by Liza Goldblatt. Updates on our National and California healthcare systems – the current challenges and opportunities – and the actions you can take. Organized by West Marin Standing Together.
Do you appreciate KWMR recording this event?
Please make a donation and support our efforts to provide you with these archives.