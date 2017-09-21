Tip This Show Donate
Healthcare Town Hall

Special Recording of the September 15th Healthcare Town Hall with Congressman Jared Huffman, Supervisor Dennis Rodoni, Judy Spelman & Ellen Karel – moderated by Liza Goldblatt. Updates on our National and California healthcare systems – the current challenges and opportunities – and the actions you can take. Organized by West Marin Standing Together.

 

