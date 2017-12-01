Burning Man, Life After Death, and 30-somethings That Won’t Grow Up

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

Wednesday, Sep 13

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White from Marin County Free Library will be “in the house” to talk books, library events and of course, the weather. Debbie Yee from the American Red Cross will discuss smoke detectors and a great program that installs them for residents. Madeline Hope with “Trash to Treasure” at 9 AM and David Cook follows with “Fish Tales” at 9:30. Have a great day!

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” with host Chris Salak.

4 PM “Youth DJ Project” The Lounge Returns!

Thursday, Sep 14

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Letitia Rogers talks about her work as Regional Director for Music & Memory. Also, Jennifer Malone, Executive Director of San Rafael’s The Spahr Center, will discuss its work that includes serving, supporting, and empowering Marin’s LGBTQ community.

9 AM “Art Scenes” Explores picking up sound, with guest and friend Debbie Spinelli. She worked as a Boom tech on location for movies and commercials, and she was/is a sought after drummer playing in the LA music scene.

9:30 AM “Right Now” Time to live vicariously! This morning on “Right Now,” Mia interviews 3 guests about their experiences at Burning Man 2017. Art cars, trumpet ballets, naked Australian marathoners, Madonna Mondays. What you’d expect…..and what you wouldn’t expect.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” with Janet Robbins. Part 7 of A Room with a View by E.M. Forster.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” playing “Tripped-out Modernism” with Robby Elfman.

Friday, Sep 15

9 AM “Speaking of Women” What can we do for our twenty- and even thirty-somethings who can’t seem to grow up? How can we help our depressed, dependent, or addicted adult children? Find out in this discussion with social psychologist Jane Adams, author of When Our Grown Kids Disappoint Us-Letting Go of Their Problems, Loving Them Anyway, and Getting On With Our Lives.

2 PM “Classical Friday” is Jazz this week! Gregory DeMascio hosts Bay Area native, Eric Muhler — composer and pianist — who appears with his trio at the Dance Palace for their Marin County Debut! Muhler will perform New Works in solo, duo, and trio format with sophisticated sidemen Michael Wilcox on electric bass and Brian Andres on drums – both accomplished Bay Area band leaders in their own right. Muhler’s music is deep, reflective, melodic, improvisational jazz. It has been called “like little journeys, road trips that twist and turn and reward listeners with surprises around every corner.”

Saturday, Sep 16

11 AM “Vida with Saga” is back!

2 PM “Hawai’i Calling” Enjoy the tropical breezes with Susanna…

Sunday, Sep 17

2 PM Nachi Conde Farley sits in for Pat Kleeman and “The Kitchen Sink”

10 PM “L.A. Theatre Works” Completeness by Itamar Moses.

Monday, Sep 18

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Grandparenting: A little music and a little talk with guest host Grey Shepard.

8:30 AM SPECIAL from “Closer To Truth” Is There Life After Death? The idea of surviving our own physical demise has long obsessed us. But is there any way that our personal awareness could actually transcend physical decay?

1 PM SPECIAL “Degrees of Separation: Higher Ed” from With Good Reason. Stories of massive student debt and for-profit school scams make it clear that the post-secondary system can be an unfriendly place to many disadvantaged students. But how are America’s universities and colleges hoping to use their institutions to reduce inequality?

5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins hosts Chris Dresser, the Marin County Planning Commissioner representing West Marin.

Tuesday, Sep 19

5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins hosts Bill Press, radio and television personality known for inside information on National and California Politics. He held a major post in Jerry Brown’s first gubernatorial administration, and subsequently was chair of the California Democratic party.

Wednesday, Sep 20

10 AM “Magic Lantern” Sally Phillips speaks with first time film maker, Jennifer Brea about Unrest, a documentary that follows her struggles with a a chronic illness called myalgic encephalomyelitis. Also, Zoe Elton will talk about the upcoming 40th Annual Mill Valley Film Festival.

5 PM “Epicenter” To ranch or not to ranch? Seashore spokesperson Melanie Gunn opens up about the Ranch Management Plan and the next steps with the NPS lawsuit settlement.