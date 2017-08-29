Shakespeare, Scandinavians, and #citizensleuth

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

Wednesday, Aug 30

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates first, then Gregory Andrew from the MMWD Fishery Program talks about the Salmon Restoration Project in Tocaloma, plus an extra long Fish Tales!

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Robert Ferguson, author of Scandinavians: In Search of the Soul of the North.

4 PM SPECIAL “End of Life” This 5-part series was produced by JoAnn Mar, whose family experience led to her exploration of Advance Care Planning, Palliative Care, Advance Directives, Physician-assisted Dying, and Death Goes Public.

Thursday, Aug 31

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Doctors Mary and Ronald Hulnick, world renowned pioneers and leaders in the field of Spiritual Psychology, will discuss their new book: Remembering the Light Within: A Course in Soul-Centered Living.

9 AM “Art Scenes” Creta Pullen will be “Delighting in the Bard” and interviewing 2 Shakespeare Managing Director/Producers: Sharron Drake with Inverness Shakespeare and Leslie Currier of Marin Shakespeare Company in San Rafael. Tune in to see what pitfalls working with the Bard can bring.

10 AM SPECIAL “Turning Pages” The Write Question: Michael McGriff on translating the Swedish Nobel Prize winning poet, Tomas Gösta Tranströmer. Then, author of the The Principles Behind Flotation, Alexandra Teague discusses her debut novel.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” The Turbulence of 1920s Avant-Garde Music.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” With a special guest, returned from Vietnam as a two-time volunteer for Habitat for Humanities. Vickisa finds out more about his travels, building walls, and a lot more possibly including his announcing on the Rooster Stage at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass.

Friday, Sep 1

11 AM “Reveal” Introducing #citizensleuth — a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity. The project aims to answer questions such as “How much is President Donald Trump worth?” or “Is he or anyone in his administration profiting from their positions?”

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Thomas Frank follows with The Country that Voted for Trump.

1 PM “Nonviolence Radio” Empathic listening can do powerful work in nonviolence. In this episode, we talk with Edwin Rutsch about Empathy Tents and share a dialogue that he facilitated between Joey Gibson and Megan Rohrer, two key organizers (at political odds) from this past weekend’s rallies in SF/Berkeley.

4 PM “The French Touch” A tribute to Mireille Darc. She appeared in over 50 movies and did a handful of songs — she passed away on last Monday at the age of 79.

Saturday, Sep 2

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Stretch out on the lanai with Susanna Henderson.

Sunday, Sep 3

2 PM SPECIAL On this week’s WoodSongs broadcast, folksinger Michael Johnathon welcomes Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Jorma Kaukonen, plus founding member of The Youngbloods Lowell “Banana” Levinger.

Monday, Sep 4

1 PM “Ocean Currents” Highlights from the recent Deep Water Exploration in Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuary, with explorers from the E/V Nautilus.

Tuesday, Sep 5

2 PM “Desde La Bahia” Our Tuesday afternoon funk flash jazz mixture from Maria Marquez.

Wednesday, Sep 6

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Emociones: Cómo Entenderlas y Expresarlas | Emotions: How To Understand and Express Them.