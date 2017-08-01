It is exciting that KWMR Programmer and Cordell Bank Marin Sanctuary educator Jennifer Stock is on this ship for the leg of the expedition that is exploring just off our local coastline! Jenny hosts “Ocean Currents” the first Monday of each month (when she is on shore!) and archives her programs HERE.

What is even cooler is that you can check in on the expedition from your recliner by clicking HERE (live coverage, seriously check this out) and view the deep ocean that is being explored by the researchers. They are studying Biology, Geology and Archeology on this voyage. We are certainly looking forward to catching up with Jenny when she is back from this research trip. The Nautilus is doing much exploring, but the part off our coastline at Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuary runs from August 6-15, 2017.



Stole this still shot off Richard James BLOG (good coverage)

I truly appreciate that a submergible unmanned device can cruise down into the depths and show us what is going on. I, for one, have no desire to even scuba dive and have the utmost respect for the sea. It is pretty incredible to see things that happening “real time” over 300 meters below the surface that we are so familiar to seeing as we gaze out towards the Farallon Islands.

“We are like islands in the sea, separate on the surface but connected in the deep.”

― William James

The sea is to be respected. In addition to being wonderful and bountiful, the sea can sometimes take away.

KWMR expresses our heartfelt condolences to Heidi and Shannon Gregory and Kim Labao and the whole Tomales Bay Oyster Company (TBOC) family for the loss of Tod Friend. The San Francisco Chronicle has a wonderful piece celebrating his life. Tod loved the sea. TBOC has always been a great supporter of KWMR.

Amanda Eichstaedt

KWMR Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. Like what you are hearing on KWMR? Tip the show!

p.p.s. Congratulations to my mom for winning the Calendar Club drawing!