Charlottesville, Peace Love and & Action, The Extractigators

Wednesday, Aug 16

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White is BACK! Where has she been? What has she been up to? Will “patchy fog” prevail during the month of Foggust? What exactly is this “Parachute Days” thing, and why do you want to be there? Tune in and we’ll fill you in. Madeline Hope will be in to talk trash at 9 AM, Dave discusses “National Food Days,” the scoop on “Zest” and the “NY Times” and of course, either an easy, or hard, trivia question!

Thursday, Aug 17

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Ted Wright, peace activist and musician, will discuss various topics as well as the upcoming August 26th and 27th San Geronimo Valley Community Center’s third annual “Peace, Love & Action Festival” which Ted founded.

9 AM “Art Scenes” Will be celebrating Back to School time with two Art Educators, those all-important guides and teachers to creative minds. Guests will be Jacqueline Mallegni, a long time W. Marin Artist/teacher who is back during the month of August to teach some workshops in the Bay Area and a teacher in the Santa Fe Community College. AND, Patricia Hulin, Artist/head of the Sculpture Dept. at College of Marin.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” with returning host John Levy.

11 PM “Under The Needle” A KEXP live set from the timeless Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Friday, Aug 18 – SUMMER FUNDRAISER DAY 1

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” with Janet Robbins. A Room with A View by E.M. Forster, part 3 of 10.

11 AM “Reveal” It’s the latest in Mountain Jane Doe’s case, first reported on in April. This nearly five decade-old case of an unidentified homicide victim is one of more than 11,000 in a national database of unidentified dead. There are no national laws requiring coroners or law enforcement to use the database, and so, cases fall through the cracks and family members are left in the dark about their loved ones.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Michael Eric Dyson – White Privilege

1 PM “Nonviolence Radio” In this episode, we’ll report on Charlottesville from the angle of nonviolence as a counter example to what is being offered in the mass-media. Plus our regular feature nonviolence in the news, reporting on events and movements happening all over the world.

2 PM “Classical Friday” with Emmanuel Serriére and Greg DeMascio: French composers influenced by Americans and American composers influenced by French. Listen to Milhaud, Satie, Poulenc and Boulanger – then Gershwin, Copland, Bernstein and Adams! Make sure to call and help us raise funds for this extraordinary mid-summer drive.

4 PM SPECIAL “The French Touch” with Emmanuel continues: French Pop music from Trenet, Zaz, Aznavour, Sono Musette and more. Make sure to call and help us raise funds for this extraordinary mid-summer drive.

Saturday, Aug 19 – SUMMER FUNDRAISER DAY 2

2 PM “Hawa’ii Calling” Your favorite, our favorite, everyone’s favorite summer-all-the-time mix from the tropics… with Susanna Henderson.

Sunday, Aug 20 – SUMMER FUNDRAISER DAY 3

Guess What: It’s National Radio Day!

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Darius McReele has served 16 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. After he’s finally pardoned, his political views land him on TV. And as state power- brokers urge him to run for a US Senate seat, Darius reveals an inconvenient truth about the night of the murder. Eric Stoltz and Chris Butler star in Stephen Belber’s political satire McReele: Next time on L.A. Theatre Works.

Monday, Aug 21 – SUMMER FUNDRAISER FINAL DAY !

8:30 AM “The Valley.” Please join us for Josh Witt’s last show before heading to Berklee School of Music in Boston!

Tuesday, Aug 22

5 PM “Epicenter” Visions of the Wild: Changing Landscapes. This annual festival connects nature, culture and community, and in particular, the spheres of conservation and art.

Wednesday, Aug 23

5 PM “Epicenter” Broom Extractigators! Hearty Valley souls removing the scourge of the invasive broom plants.