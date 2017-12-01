Refugee smuggling, snakes on the air, and the U.S. Lawnmower Racing Association

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

Tuesday, Jul 11

4 PM “Youth DJ Project” with visiting collegiate Graham Patterson.

4:30 PM “Youth DJ Project” The Wave with Brian Delahunty.

5 PM “Epicenter” Host Ellen Shehadeh, a Wildcare nature guide, speaks with Eileen Jones, Educational director of WildCare, and Nicki Azarbakakhsh, long time nature guide, about training opportunities for locals to become nature guides for Bay Area students. What better way to save the environment than to get kids to love nature?

Wednesday, Jul 12



8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White starts with library updates and meteorological updates. John Korty will be speaking about 50 years in film at the Dance Palace on Saturday 7/15, and joins Amanda to discuss his storied career and this event. And: Snake! Eeek! Creta and Amanda discuss snakes as pets on “Off Leash” at 9am. David Cook in with “Fish Tales” at 9:30am.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Crisis y Emergencias de Salud Mental | Mental Health Crises and Emergencies.

Thursday, Jul 13

12 PM “New School at Commonweal Conversations” Features Buddhist teacher and international lecturer Frank Ostaseski, author The Five Invitations: What Death Can Teach Us About Living.

Friday, Jul 14

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” We’re beginning a new book! Janet Robbins opens up Henry James’ classic 1903 novella The Beast in the Jungle, a parable of loneliness, fate, love and death.

11 AM “Reveal” The Smuggler. French radio reporter Raphael Krafft was covering the refugee crisis in France. On a reporting trip to Italy, he was confronted by a refugee who asked him to help his family cross the border into France. Krafft recounts what happened next and how it changed the course of his career and life.

Saturday, Jul 15

7 AM “Morning Glory” with host Anneke van der Veen.

11 AM “Off-Center Sports” You see them all time on weekends as people use them to mow their lawns. Have you ever thought about racing them? Well we have, and so has our guest Kerry Evans – the VP of the United States Lawnmower Racing Association. Join us as we learn all the cool high tech stuff that can be done to make your lawnmower a racing machine.

Sunday, Jul 16

10 PM “LA Theater Works” In English high-society a serial womanizer must face the consequences of his actions. It’s Oscar Wilde’s brilliant satire of hypocrisy and family values — A Woman of No Importance.

Monday, Jul 17

10 AM “Turning Pages: At Nature’s Pace” Continue the reading journey — discover the fascinating origins of citrus fruits.

12 PM “Farm and Foodshed Report” is back in action with Robin Carpenter.

Tuesday, Jul 18

10:30 AM SPECIAL “The Write Question” from KUFM. What does it mean to be a westerner, with all the mythology that has grown up about the American West? Lynn Stegner and Russell Rowland talk about the process of compiling essays and poetry from more than 60 authors from “the western tribe of writers” for West of 98.

Wednesday, Jul 19

12 PM “Planetary Radio” Have you caught up with the universe lately? Hear news from outer space with this excellent program, every Wednesday at noon.