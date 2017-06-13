The Plusses of Pessimism, Adventure Racing, and Cat Wars

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

Wednesday, Jun 14

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White has library updates, golf pro Paul Gorman gives some tips on the upcoming Daggie Golf Tournament, Celine Underwood and Shelley Rugg give the scoop on Interdependence Day, it’s all about “Cat Wars” with Dr. Peter Marra on “Off Leash,” and then Fish Tales takes it at 9:30 am.

Thursday, Jun 15

10 AM SPECIAL “Turning Pages” Gabe Habash and Julie Buntin discuss their debut novels, Stephen Florida and Marlena. Also partners in life, Julie and Gabe will be at Point Reyes Books June 28.

12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Poet Jane Hirshfield on Language As Lathe: A Conversation on Poetry and Prose.

1 PM “Let’s Talk” No matter what happens, things keep happening. Time flows on, humans think up new ways of making life interesting and the planet keeps turning. Let’s Talk will dedicate itself to a midyear-ish update on events, local, national and global, and asks listeners to voice their opinions about them.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” with Chris Salak.

Friday, Jun 16

9 AM “Inflection Point” Positive Power of Negative Thinking. Why is everyone so gung-ho on having an optimistic attitude? According to Dr. Julie Norem of Wellesley College, pessimism can be a good thing. And conversations about Autism are often focused on what people can’t do. But joy and fulfillment and meaning come from what you’re good at, and not obsessing on your deficits. Diana O’Brien, the founder of Impact Autism shares her work on helping autistic kids–including her own triplets–become fulfilled adults.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” with Janet Robbins. Short stories: Pair of Silk Stockings, If I Were a Man, The Village.

11 AM “Reveal” America’s housing bust created both winners and losers – and homeowners have been the biggest losers. Last year, the rate of homeownership in the U.S. hit its lowest point since the 1960s. So who are the winners? This episode of Reveal takes you into the world of people who are still profiting, from rent-to-own investors in Detroit to one of President Donald Trump’s best friends, a real estate mogul.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Thomas Frank – The Country that Voted for Trump.

4 PM “The French Touch” The Alliance Française is an international organization that aims to promote the French Language and culture around the world. Created in Paris in 1883— its primary concern is teaching French as a second language. The Alliance has 850 centers in 137 countries. Please welcome Kimberly McCartney the School Director of the Alliance Française of Santa Rosa live on The French Touch.

Saturday, Jun 17

11 AM “Off-Center Sports” Most of us have heard of a Triathlon: first you swim, then ride a bike, and you finish off the race with a run. But not many of us have heard about Adventure Racing. This week’s guest on Off-Center Sports with Steve and Jaime is Troy Farrar of the US Adventure Racing Association. Join us as we discover what Adventure Racing is all about, and find out what it takes to complete this grueling race that can take as little as 2 hours, or as much as 2 weeks to complete.

Sunday, Jun 18

9 AM “Sunday Celebration of Sacred Music” with host Janet Robbins.

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” A story rife with lust, deception, gender reversal, and sorcery. An all-star cast performs the most hallucinatory and unconventional comedy from the pen of William Shakespeare: A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Next time on L.A. Theatre Works.

Monday, Jun 19

9 AM “With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus will be interviewing comedian Will Durst on “With Eyes Open” at 9 am on June 19th. Durst will be performing at the Bolinas Community Center on July 7th.

12 PM “Delicious Revolution” subs for Farm & Foodshed Report. Robin Carpenter returns July 10. Today, Chelsea and Devon talk with Suzi Grady of Petaluma Bounty on addressing the root causes of hunger.

1 PM “Delicious Revolution” in its own spot: Chelsea and Devon host Niki Nakazawa. Since moving to Mexico City in 2007, Niki has navigated between the art, architecture, music and food worlds. After several years working as managing editor at art and architecture publishing houses, she co-founded the experimental pop-up restaurant and catering company Pichón.

5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins interviews Marin Fire Chief Jason Weber. Since the season for high fire danger has arrived, we will ask about the preparation the County Fire Department is making to prepare for this threat, and how the Department plans to coordinate with local and national fire agencies to be ready for major problems.

Tuesday, Jun 20

10 AM “Toon In” Jaime Crespo interviews his fellow cartoonists.

5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins interviews Marc Levine, California Assemblyman for District 10. We’ll discuss the Legislature’s role in the Governor’s plan for California to overcome to the President’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.