Sugar Bad, Fat OK, Tick-Borne Diseases, and Four Hours of French Music

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

Wednesday, Jun 21

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates! Loretta Murphy discusses the upcoming One-Heart-One-Community concert and festival featuring the music of Los Cenzontles on Sunday, June 25th in Olema. Intrepid News Fund – Amanda is joined by Teri Mattson, Norman Solomon, Reese Erlich and Fernando A. Torres to discuss this new program that supports independent reporting in Latin America – it started here! Trash to Treasure at 9am and Fish Tales finishes the block at 9:30.

5 PM “Epicenter” What to do when ticks attack? Tick-borne diseases in California are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe this summer season as we interview the Marin-Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District.

Thursday, Jun 22

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Guests include Robert O. Williams who will discuss his new book, Love is the Power: One Man’s Journey to Heal the Heart of Humanity. Also, Martine Algier, Certified Trainer for the International Center for Nonviolent Communication.

9 AM SPECIAL A rebroadcast of “Non-Violence Radio.” Father Kolbe and other stories of non-violence actions.

9:30 AM “Right Now” Mia interviews improv actor and teacher, 14-time Burner, and cockatoo-owner Rachel Hamilton.

10 AM “Turning Pages: For Children of All Ages.” Kerry Livingston reads from Terry Tempest Williams’ The Hour of Land: A Personal Topography of America’s National Parks.

1 PM “Let’s Talk” Local Activism. Joining us in the studio will be Celine Underwood and Shelley Rugg, organizers of the July 1st Interdependence Day Festival: Celebration of Arts and Community, which is being put on by the Writers and Artists Group of West Marin Standing Together.

2 PM “Classical Thursday: Tripped-out Modernism” with Robby Elfman.

Friday, Jun 23

9 AM “Speaking of Women” Claudia Six PhD., author of Erotic Integrity returns to discuss marriage and how to make it through the rocky times.

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Sugar Bad, Fat OK? This week, reporter Gary Taubes makes the case against sugar; explore baklava from Syria to Brooklyn; Dan Pashman debunks restaurant-etiquette myths; and a recipe for Thai barbecue chicken.

11 AM “Reveal” America’s ring of fire. Last fall, Reveal reporters found that wildfires were burning in new parts of the country, and in more densely populated areas. Now, revisit that hour with a new story about Kansas, which is battling wildfires as well as significant underfunding of its forest firefighter team.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Noam Chomsky delivers Neoliberalism: An Accounting.

2 PM “Classical Friday: The French Connection” French compositions from Georges Bizet, Claude Bolling, Jean Pierre Rampal and Mathias Duplessy.

4 PM “The French Touch” Emmanuel continues with French Pop music from France, Canada, Belgium, Louisiana and other French Speaking countries.

Saturday, Jun 24

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical gems with Anneke van der Veen.

9 AM SPECIAL “Climate One” Inheriting Climate Change.

11 AM SPECIAL “Degrees of Separation: Secondary” from With Good Reason. In the third episode of this series, see how inequality is at work in the high-stakes world of high school, from whom we discipline, to the way we sort high-achieving students. Plus, a look at new techniques in engaging students and preventing conflict in classrooms.

Sunday, Jun 25

9 AM “Sunday Celebration of Sacred Music” hosted by Anneke van der Veen.

6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” It was 50 years ago today / that Sargent Pepper taught the band to play. Come listen to a reconstruction of the entire album done in cover tunes drawn from the studio works of Al Di Meola; Brad Mehldau and Gomez; Jimi Hendrix performing in front of Paul and George two days after the release of the album; Patti Smith; Stu Hamm; Jeff Beck and Eric Burden doing a different versions of the climax of the album; and more. The music carries on.

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Singer-songwriter Caleb Tesnow joins host Mark Nichol to talk about and play music. Tune in every Sunday night for an hour of deep tracks, rarities, obscurities, and one or two of the usual suspects from the sixties and early seventies—the Golden Age of Rock and Roll—followed by conversations with and music by local musicians in the second hour.

Monday, Jun 26

12 PM “Delicious Revolution” subs for Farm & Foodshed Report. Robin Carpenter returns July 10. Today, Chelsea and Devon talk with Amy Franceschini about victory gardens in San Francisco, and a Seed Journey to the Middle East.

Tuesday, Jun 27

2 PM “Desde La Bahia” con Maria Marquez.

Wednesday, Jun 28

10 AM SPECIAL “Turning Pages” Cents & Sensibility from With Good Reason. How free-market capitalism influenced modern romance. Using vampires to teach irrational economics. And the trials and tribulations of reading James Joyce’s Ulysses.