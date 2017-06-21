Champions…again!

I have a hard time believing that not only do I coordinate a golf tournament (with LOTS of help) but that this is the 7th tournament that KWMR has hosted. The golf tournament was the brainchild of Muriel (Aggie) Murch and Dan Morse, hence the “DAGGIE.” I have to say, I love this event and think, after 7 years, that I might fancy trying my hand at some golf. Tomorrow, June 21st is my 7 year anniversary with KWMR and it has been a rewarding seven years!

KWMR really values the players, the sponsors, the raffle prize donors and our amazing volunteers and staff that dedicated time, effort and prizes to this KWMR fundraiser. Please click HERE for a full photo album and a complete list of sponsors and donors.

The photo above shows the Winning Team for the 7th Annual 2017 Daggie! L-R Mike Durkee, Brad Thurman, Nick Whitney and Jamal Tyson, all playing for Pacific Slope Tree Cooperative (loyal golf dog not shown). Photo: Nick Whitney (or someone who took it for Nick)

Second and Third place teams were very close:

2nd Place: Previous Daggie Champs Moses Gittens, Ron Saint Clair and Mike Shippey, playing as a threesome as their loyal teammate John Summerlin was out with an injury.

3rd Place: No strangers to the Daggie! Larry Baskin, Jan Schiefloe, Phill Snell and Gary Nemer.

It was a super nice day out there on the green, nobody scored the Hole In One Subaru Impreza from Marin Subaru, but it was close!

Amanda Eichstaedt

KWMR Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. And don’t get caught in a sand trap without coming to KWMR’s birthday party on June 26! It’s gonna be fun!

p.p.s. Like what you are hearing on KWMR? Tip the show!