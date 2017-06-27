A world champion jouster, a chocolate ambassador, and an unsettling exposé of domestic terrorism

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

Wednesday, Jun 28

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White is back from taking her Virtual Reality library info to Chicago. Tune in. She and Sara Jones have tales to tell! A’shanti F. Gholar Political Director at Emerge America and Susie Tompkins Buell on to discuss the work of Emerge America, plus takeaways from Susie’s Joyous Persistence event in San Francisco last month. Off Leash comes on at 9am and then Fish Tales at 9:30!

Thursday, Jun 29

11 AM “Let’s Talk” Nonprofit funding and the ethical dilemma faced by organizations, especially in the arts. Museums, galleries, opera companies, etc. receive huge donations from wealthy donors and corporate foundations. The equivalent to the Rockefellers and Carnegies of the past are now the Koch Brothers and the Gates. Should a nonprofit accept any money that will make enable it to do its noble work? Should it take the ‘high road’ and refuse funds that pose a conflict of interest, because of where the money came from and where a lot more of it is being spent? Please call in to 415-663-8492 or 8317 to join the discussion.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Vickisa hosts Cheyenne Young, bass player and member of Beso Negro, a band that plays with a gypsy dance beat, smoking solos and soulful vocals. Part owner of the Pump Espresso Bar in Forest Knolls, he is often found there in the morning after a night of music.

11 PM “Under the Needle” from KEXP in Seattle, bringing us a set from indie band, Middle Kids.

Friday, Jun 30

11 AM “Reveal” Domestic terrorism. President Donald Trump has used the threat of foreign-born terrorists to justify his travel ban—but since 9/11, nearly every terrorist attack in the United States has come from within. Reveal investigates which domestic terror episodes get tracked and why.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Robert Hackett lectures on Climate Change & the Media.

Saturday, Jul 1

11 AM “Off-Center Sports” This week’s show brings us back to the time of Ye Old Kings and Ye Old Queens. Charlie Andrews is the current World Champion Jouster. Yep! You heard that right. Join Steve and Jaime as they learn about the Ye Old Sport of Jousting, The Knights Of Mayhem, and what it takes to become a World Champion Jouster.

Sunday, Jul 2

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” A story of innocence and corruption, nostalgia and dread. A young woman comes to adulthood in 1960s Maryland amidst the cruelty of her peers, the strict religious governance of her grandmother, and the watchful, sympathetic eye of her Uncle Peck. But in a culture that champions the purity of youth, all is not as it seems. How I Learned to Drive: next time on L.A. Theatre Works.

Monday, Jul 3

1 PM “Ocean Currents” with Jennifer Stock. She talks with Rachel Binah about grassroots community banding together to prevent oil drilling.

Tuesday, Jul 4

10 PM “Left of the Dial” The 4th of July show! Tune in to celebrate the holiday with the Doctor.

Wednesday, Jul 5

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Inmigrantes Sanos y Salvos: Interdependencia, Información e Inspiración | Safe and Sound Immigrants: Interdependence, Information and Inspiration.

Thursday, Jul 6

9:30 AM “Right Now” This week on Right Now, we’re celebrating independence day with an interview with baking expert Kate McDermott about PIE!

Friday, Jul 7

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Chris Hedges – Stopping Fascism.

Saturday, Jul 8

9 AM “The Vicarious Traveler” Vicki Leeds’ guest, Jay Holecek, is a certified therapeutic chef and Chocolate Ambassador. He connects food and cacao-producing communities of farmers and makers with those who share the passion for regenerative food production. Stateside, he works on a production farm in Bolinas, supports a restorative grazing operation on an ecological preserve, and works with multiple chocolate companies and eaters in the San Francisco Bay Area.