The Story Inside Standing Rock, The Stories Women Tell Each Other, and Summer Shakespeare

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

Wednesday, May 17

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White from Marin County Free Library discusses the blueness of the sky and library events. Dr. Mary Whitney talks about the potential impacts of the Green Bridge construction (estimated to happen in 2020) will have on her veterinary practice in Point Reyes Station. Sharron Drake has updates to summer Shakespeare at St. Columba’s. Creta hosts “Off Leash” with our guest Miyoko Schinner, who will discuss Rancho Compassion – an animal sanctuary in Nicasio.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Clara Comunicación con Cuerpo, Cerebro y Corazón | Clear Communication with Body, Brain and Behavior.

Thursday, May 18

11 AM “Let’s Talk” New Economics. The constant striving for growth and consumerism is damaging society and the global environment. The New Economics movement promotes localization of governance, shorter work weeks, land trusts, community-supported agriculture and other community models to lower consumerism and pollution and increase enjoyment of healthier lives. Call 415-663-8492 during the program to join the discussion.

11 PM “Under The Needle” KEXP sends us a set from indie group Sinkane.

12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” The Largest Possible Life. Irwin Keller talks with poet and playwright Alison Luterman about how we live our lives to the fullest, and how we tell our stories.

Friday, May 19

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Deborah Madison Does Veggies Better; Nancy Silverton does sourdough; wine expert Stephen Meuse explains cuvée; a recipe for chipotle shrimp; a tip for aerating red wine.

11 AM “Reveal” Standing Rock. This week, Reveal and Inside Energy go behind the scenes and meet the young people who started the Dakota Access pipeline protests at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. Learn how those protests put at-risk teens on a healthier path and how other Native American tribes are grappling with energy projects on their sovereign land.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Kali Akuno on Activism: Lessons from Mississippi.

Saturday, May 20

7 AM “Morning Glory” With Anneke van der Veen.

11 AM “Off-Center Sports” In 1867, Mark Twain wrote an interesting story about a frog jumping contest that took place in Calaveras County and now, 150 years later the contest continues. This week’s guests are three gentleman from this year’s Calaveras County Frog Jumping Jubilee: Bob Lema, Frog Jumping Contest Spokesperson, Bill Proctor, who has won this event several times, and Dave Gallagher who is responsible for the this years Frog Spa. Please join us as we learn about the Jumping Frogs, the history, as well as other interesting tidbits from this truly American Annual Event.

Sunday, May 21

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” of Sacred Music with host Janet Robbins, featuring J.S. Bach’s mighty and transcendent Mass in B minor!

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” A renowned painter drops in on an old flame as he prepares to mount a major new exhibition. But his former lover’s new husband can’t mask his contempt… while she herself must wrestle with complicated feelings about his sudden arrival. Join us for Sight Unseen by Donald Margulies, starring Adam Arkin and Anna Gunn: Next time on L.A. Theatre Works.

Monday, May 22

5 PM “Epicenter” Scuba-diving instructor and veteran paramedic Jeff Covitz joins host Jim Fazackerley in conversation about diving the California coast and general issues of diving safety.

Wednesday, May 24

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Get close…with Deborah Tannen, author of You’re the Only One I Can Tell: Inside the Language of Women’s Friendship.

4 PM SPECIAL “Reveal: Running from Cops” Reveal and WYPR explore the consequences of fleeing from the police through two stories, both set in Baltimore.

5 PM “Epicenter” 1 out of 5 families are affected by mental illness. That is more than heart disease and cancer combined. Grey Shepard will be speaking with Debra Belaga who is president of NAMI Marin, a non-profit dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for individuals and families affected by mental illness and those who are caring for a loved one who is living with mental illness.

