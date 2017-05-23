The Hour of Land, “Glorious Years,” and Parachute Days

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

Tuesday, May 23

5 PM “Epicenter” Two Point Reyes Open Studios members join Lyons Filmer to talk up the Memorial Day Weekend Open Studios: photographer Todd Pickering and jeweler Kathy Hunting.

Wednesday, May 24



5 PM “Epicenter” Host Grey Shepard speaks with a representative of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). May is Mental Illness Awareness Month.

Thursday, May 25

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Guests are Larry Crickenberger who is the Board President of Emergency USA, an independent and neutral humanitarian non-governmental organization (NGO) founded in Italy in 1994, that provides free-of-charge medical and surgical care in countries affected by war and poverty. Also, Marin County’s, JacQuaeline, discusses her work as a Professional Intuitive, coach, radio personality, and much more.

9 AM SPECIAL “Shifting Sands” from With Good Reason. How the US is getting it wrong in the Middle East – The far-right takeover of Eastern Europe.

10 AM “Turning Pages: For Children of All Ages.” Kerry Livingston is reading Terry Tempest Williams’s newest book, The Hour of Land, a personal topography of America’s National Parks.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” with Chris Salak.

Friday, May 26

9 AM “Speaking of Women” with Christina Lucas, RN, NP. GUEST: Lisa Chipps, M.D., Dermatologist and Skin Cancer Specialist. Discussion will focus on MELANOMA – causes, signs/symptoms, diagnosis, treatment (with an emphasis on Moh’s surgery), and prevention.

11 AM “Reveal” The government’s back in business with private prisons. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has reversed the Obama-era decision to phase out federal use of corporate-run prisons. Reveal revisits an hour with Mother Jones reporter Shane Bauer, who takes you inside a private prison on lockdown.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Madawi Al-Rasheed – Saudi Arabia: History & Politics.

2 PM “Classical Friday: French Connection” Emmanuel plays French compositions from the “Glorious Years” (early 1700’s) by Louis Nicolas Clerambault, Joseph Bodin de Boismortier and Michel Blavet on the flute and the “chalumeau”, the instrument precursor to the clarinet.

4 PM “The French Touch” Just returning from France with current hits from Carmen Vega, Raphael, Alma (representing France in the European competition), Renan Luce and more.

Saturday, May 27

7 AM “Morning Glory” with Anneke van der Veen.

Sunday, May 28

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” of Sacred Music with host Anneke van der Veen.

Monday, May 29

12 PM SPECIAL “Delicious Revolution” from Chelsea Wills and Devon Sampson subs for The Food and Farmshed Report. Robin Carpenter returns July 10. Today, their guest is artist/educator Amy Franceschini. A theme in her work is a perceived conflict between humans and nature. Amy founded Futurefarmers and co-founded Free Soil.

1 PM SPECIAL “Delicious Revolution.” Chelsea and Devon’s guest is Michaela Leslie-Rule, a digital media producer, storyteller and social scientist. She works with culture in public health and nutrition, the complexity of food choices, and bridging the generational gap in food knowledge.

Tuesday, May 30

8 AM “Rise & Shine” Rise & Shine Mary & Amber invite guests Dylan and Gabe to discuss their Community Project, the upcoming Parachute Days fundraiser at Toby’s Feed Barn June 2.

5 PM “Epicenter” Ken Eichstaedt, General Manger of IPUD, talks about what’s current and upcoming for the Inverness Public Utility District.

Wednesday, May 31

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, Part 6: Join Long Yu, the Shanghai Symphony, and the guest choir Chorakademie Lübeck for Orff’s Carmina Burana.

5 PM “Epicenter” All Things Western Weekend with Mia Johnson.

Thursday, June 1

1 PM SPECIAL Repeat of “Reveal: What Cops Aren’t Learning.” Reveal and APM Reports find that most police spend more time training to shoot their guns than learning how to avoid firing them.