I generally want to drop a few pounds. I eat well, get plenty of exercise and believe “everything in moderation,” including moderation.

But I’m not too keen on the possible elimination of funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) in the administration’s proposed “skinny budget.” In 2007 KWMR became a CPB recipient of the Community Service Grants (SCG) as well as funding because we live in a rural area with a small permanent population. It amounts to 25% of KWMR’s annual budget. It would be sad to lose these resources and I have my doubts that we could made up this loss with local funding. Things would change

This in from Protect My Public Media.

The President just released his Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 budget to Congress. Like the “skinny budget” issued in March, public media funding is proposed for elimination.

You can stop this dangerous proposal from moving forward. Call your lawmakers and tell them to say NO to ZERO and support continued public media funding at https://protectmypublicmedia.org/.

And it won’t just impact KWMR, if you are a frequent listener or viewer of PBS, KPFA, KQED, KALW….I could go on and on.

I’m going to call my lawmakers – who I’m pretty sure are on board. Maybe we need a march for public media. Sign me up.

Amanda Eichstaedt

KWMR Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. Be sure to check out the upcoming events because they will be fun!