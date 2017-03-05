Don’t Blow Things Off

It’s the time of year when, due to the changing ocean and air temperatures, the winds pick up. While windmill owners and kite flyers may rejoice, not everyone is a happy camper. Some people get freaked out, cyclists get slowed down while pedaling into the wind (and get a tail wind on the way back,) hairstyles are blown agroof and pollinators are successful in spreading their seed.

I am not particularly bothered by the wind. I sometimes wonder if it is because of the sheer number of things that are come at me on any given day, that cause me to not have time to be bothered by much. If I got bothered by all the things that could, I might just implode.

The announcement about the KWMR call in talk show “Let’s Talk” caught my attention. On Thursday at 11am they are going to talk about bicyclists. I guess they want to get some calls. I think cyclists might annoy people even more than the wind! As both an avid cyclist, as well as a motorist, a few things come to mind.

Riding my bike! Photo: Mike Varley