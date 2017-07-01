Dogs in Public, Extreme Croquet, Housing

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on….

Wednesday, April 5

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White from Marin County Free Library brings listeners up to speed on what’s happening at West Marin branches. Harriet Moss and Sarah Hake from the Stinson Bolinas Community Fund – they have a deadline for their most recent funding cycle. Off Leash with Amanda and Creta delves into the components of Technical Horse Rescue with Julie Atwood from The Halter Project, and then it’s Fish Tales at 9:30am with David Cook.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Communidad” La Salud Sicológica de Nuestros Niños y Adolescentes. The Psychological Health of our Children and Adolescents.

5 PM “Epicenter” Lyons talks to Kate Levinson and Deb Nelson about their upcoming “Women, Money, Spirit” conference.

Thursday, April 6

10 AM “Radio Bookmobile” Pat Holt, Jan Dederick and Myn Adess are back for more book talk.

11 AM “Let’s Talk” This week, Let’s Talk seeks your opinion on the topic of dogs in public areas. Call 415-663-8492 or 8317 to comment on this divisive issue.



Noon “New School at Commonweal Conversations.” Michael Lerner on “Death and Dying: Lessons from the Commonweal Cancer Help Program.” With special musical guests Tim Weed & Debbie Daly.

11 PM “Under the Needle.” Tonight features Haley Bonar.

Friday, April 7

8 AM “Milk Street Radio with Christopher Kimball” The Food Lab Plays 20 Questions. J. Kenji Lopez-Alt takes a food-science pop quiz with Christopher Kimball; Milk Street travels to Seoul to test the new KFC: Korean fried chicken; Adam Gopnik delivers an ode to celery and parsley; and we offer a new recipe for pound cake.

9 AM “Inflection Point” What is ‘creative place-making’? We talk with the founder of FreeSpace in San Francisco, CA about how the use of vacant real estate can actually bring communities together. Plus, what it takes to become a Judge–and what it takes to keep order in the court. Alameda County Superior Court judge Noel Wise joins us.



10 AM “Turning Pages, Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins completes the reading of “Bartleby the Scrivener.”

11 AM “Reveal” The Mystery of Mountain Jane Doe. This is one story of thousands from the crisis of America’s unidentified dead.

Noon “Alternative Radio” Arun Gandhi speaks about Gandhian nonviolence today.

4 PM “The French Touch” Listen to The French Touch with Emmanuel, presenting you todays’ and yesterday’s pop, ye ye, musette and other music from France, Canada, Belgium, Louisiana and other French Speaking countries. Contact emmanuelgps@gmail.com for details and requests.

Saturday, April 8

11 AM “Off Center Sports” with Steve and Jaime. We are sure you have either seen the wickets, mallets, and balls in a neighbor’s yard, or maybe your family had a set growing up. Suppose instead of playing on a nice manicured green lawn, you played in an area with a whole lot of crazy obstacles. That game might would be something like Extreme Croquet. This week’s guest is Brian Bosch of The Connecticut Extreme Croquet Society. Joins us as we discuss this wild take on a familiar backyard game.



Sunday, April 9

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” “California Suite” Four couples arrive, in turn, from London, Philadelphia, Chicago and New York and separately inhabit a Beverly Hills hotel suite, bringing along their problems, anxieties, and comical marital dilemmas.



6 PM Music Specials recorded at Jorma Kaukonen’s Fur Peace Ranch: “The Hot Club of Detroit” from August 21, 2010. “Larry Coryell.” The late Larry Coryell joined by bassist Mark Egan and drummer Paul Wertico from June 2, 2007.

Monday, April 10

Noon “Farm & Foodshed Report” Our new Supervisor of District 4, Dennis Rodoni, joins host Robin Carpenter in conversation discussing his vision for agriculture in Marin and the work he’s already done in support of on farm slaughtering.

5 PM “Epicenter” Host Jim Fazackerley concludes a three part Epicenter series on The Real C.S.I. as he interviews San Francisco Police Department crime scene investigator Ronan Shouldice. He be exploring the challenges and rewards to piecing together the scene of the crime.

Tuesday, April 11

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Join the fun with Mary and Amber in the morning!



5 PM “Epicenter” Ellen Shehadeh hosts local mediators Sadja Greenwood and John Levy to discuss the newly revived West Marin Community Mediation Board, offering free and confidential mediation for anyone in the community with problems or disputes with family members, neighbors or others. They will also discuss the upcoming free 2-part workshop on Active Listening to be held in the Point Reyes Library on April 20 and 26, where you can learn how to be an effective listener.

Wednesday, April 12

10 AM “Waves of Joy” Joy interviews Mary Otto, author of “Teeth: The Story of Beauty, Inequality, and the Struggle for Oral Health in America.”

5 PM “Epicenter” Affordable housing update with Kim Thompson and Ruth Lopez of CLAM.