Compromise, The Songs of Trees, Russian Choral Treasures

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

Wednesday, April 26

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White from Marin County Free Library starts it off, Amanda also speaks with Dawn Weisz from Marin Clean Energy about a new solar farm in Novato that is going on line. Lis Sabbatini with the Bolinas Community Center with updates on Art, Garden and Food Festival. Trash to Treasure comes on at 9 am with Madeline Hope and Fish Tales is at 9:30 with David Cook.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Communidad” Discussing Ayuda para Víctimas y Testigos de Crímenes | Help for Victims and Witnesses of Crime.

5 PM “Epicenter” Lyons Filmer hosts Lloyd Kahn and Frances McDormand. They will talk about Lloyd’s new book, Small Homes—The Right Size, and his appearance at a fundraiser for Bolinas Community Land Trust on April 30.

Thursday, April 27

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” New York Times best selling author, Neale Donald Walsch, discusses his new book: Conversations with God: Book 4 – Awaken the Species (2017).

11 AM “Let’s Talk” This week, Steven Hurwitz leads the discussion on Compromise. Words like “the real world” and “when push comes to shove” are code for those areas of our lives in which we make or support decisions that run counter to our personal creed. Where is the line between pragmatism and hypocrisy?

11 PM “Under The Needle” KEXP beams us a set from Springtime Carnivore.

Friday, April 28

9 AM “Speaking of Women” With guest Beverley Bass, the first female captain for American Airlines. Among the subjects discussed will be her childhood love of airplanes, her first paid flying job, the detour of her Boeing 777 to Gander, Newfoundland on 9/11, the Broadway play COME FROM AWAY about the Gander rescue and the International Society of Women Airline Pilots.

10 AM SPECIAL “Turning Pages” David George Haskell, author of The Songs of Trees, is professor of biology and environmental studies at the University of the South, and a Guggenheim Fellow. His award-winning The Forest Unseen won acclaim for eloquent writing and deep engagement with the natural world. Now, Haskell brings his powers of observation to the biological networks that surround all species, including humans.

11 AM “Reveal” In light of recent reports about Chechnya’s anti-gay kidnappings, torture and killings, Reveal revisits stories that expose what it’s like to be gay in Russia. Right now, hateful rhetoric against the LGBT community appears on a daily basis on Russian TV and in speeches by Russian politicians. Reveal teams up with Coda Story to trace the roots of the anti-gay movement and show how President Vladimir Putin uses this agenda to quash political dissent, exert influence on neighboring nations and bash the West.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Eqbal Ahmad on Terrorism: Theirs & Ours.

9 PM “No Bad Vibes” DJ Barbarella serves up a fresh batch of vintage treasure tracks on her signature Friday night mix.

Saturday, April 29

7 AM “Morning Glory” Wake up gracefully with Anneke van der Veen.

Sunday, April 30

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” of Sacred Music, hosted by Janet Robbins. Selections from Haydn, Handel, Stravinsky, Italian Vespers and Russian choral treasures.

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Radio dramatist Norman Corwin imagined a debate between Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, and Thomas Jefferson, covering the burning issues of 1799: Entanglement in foreign wars, immigration, and an increasingly polarized electorate. Sound familiar? As Corwin knew, when it comes to politics, some things never change. Together Tonight: Hamilton, Jefferson, by Norman Corwin: Next time on L.A. Theatre Works.

Monday, May 1

10 AM Turning Pages “At Nature’s Pace.” Lyons Filmer talks with David Rains Wallace, author of The Klamath Knot: Explorations of Myth and Evolution.

12 PM “The Farm And Foodshed Report” With Dr. Geoff Shester, the California Campaign Director for Oceana, discussing the collapse of the northern sardine subpopulation that ranges along the Pacific coast. On April 10th the federal fishery managers voted to keep the U.S. West Coast Pacific sardine fishery closed for the upcoming commercial season for the Third Consecutive Year. Dr. Shester believes we can learn from this.

1 PM “Ocean Currents” The Seabird’s nose knows! How do plastics in the ocean smell to seabirds? With guest Dr. Matthew Savoca.

Tuesday, May 2



4:30 PM “Youth DJ Project” Check out “The Wave” with Brian Delahunty!

5 PM “Epicenter: Témas de inmigración” con Socorro Romo, Alyssa G. Simpson, Augusto Conde.

Wednesday, May 3

2 PM SPECIAL “Classical Wednesday” Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, Episode #5. The first Chinese orchestra to perform in the United States.

4 PM “Youth DJ Project” with “The Lounge” from Tomales Bay Youth Center.