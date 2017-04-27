Another Wonderful EMHO Evening
It was a night to remember: many thanks to everyone who joined us for another Eat My Heart Out Supperclub at the Peace Barn in Bolinas, listening to live storytellers and dining on Chef Matt Elias’s creations. KWMR thanks all our volunteers and coordinators who made the evening possible. The stories from Mia Johnson, Mark Buell, Neshama Franklin, Frances McDormand, and Eugene Ashton-Gonzalez left us laughing, wide-eyed, and in wonder.
Flower arrangements by Gail Graham graced each of the tables
Menus for the evening were printed at Ink.Paper.Plate in Point Reyes
Chef Matt Elias of The Bodega gets in the groove
Susie Buell and Station Manager Amanda Eichstaedt welcome the crowd
Lyons Filmer, Program Director, was master of the mic
Mia Johnson leads the evening with the first story
Mark Buell and his story-enhancing prop
Neshama Franklin relishing every word
Frances McDormand cracks a joke for the crowd
Eugene Ashton-Gonzalez getting caught by the cops
Here’s to a great night! Photos by Katie Eberle