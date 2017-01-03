Save The Dates

When I typed that I immediately thought of a campaign to save the poor beleaguered dates. Possibly they are threatened by climate change, or a date-eating weevil of some kind. Or maybe folks are “dating” and they need to be saved from themselves or others? What I’m really trying to get at here, is that KWMR has finally completed the audit, the tax return and several other administrative hoops and agility exercises, and are moving into our spring event mode!

1. Date to Save: Actually several dates… March 17-24, yes folks – two, yes TWO Fridays! “Singing in the Rain” is our Spring Pledge Drive theme. The goal is $30,000 in 8 days. This pledge drive will be honoring the hard working independent musicians and the ever changing music industry! Pledge early and often!

2. Date to Save: Saturday, March 25. To cap off our Pledge Drive KWMR will be showing The movie “The Shopkeeper” , by Rain Perry at the Dance Palace. It’s going to fun.

3. Date to Save: Saturday, April 22. Not only is this Earth Day, but it is our 4th Annual Eat My Heart Out Supper Club at the Peace Barn in Bolinas. It is going to be AMAZING. Get your tickets here.

4. Date to Save: Friday, June 16 for the 7th Annual KWMR Daggie Golf Tournament, registration info coming soon!

I figure four dates is enough for now. We hope that you will join us for one, two or all of these events, or three is ok, too. We will be looking for our usual telephone volunteers for the Pledge Drive. If you are interested in this fine job, which comes with much praise and often tasty snacks, please contact Mia Johnson at 415-663-8068, Ext 106, or mia@kwmr.org.

We will need some other volunteers for our other events, if you are interested you can contact me 415-663-8068, Ext 104 or amanda@kwmr.org.

Spring is coming! March should go in like a lion and out like a lamb. We shall see… YOU THERE!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director on behalf of the whole crew here at KWMR!

P.S. You can now TIP your favorite program on KWMR by TippingTheir Show! KWMR Programmers are like icebergs, still waters running deep, so much going on behind the scenes, and you only get a glimpse. Really, these folks put a lot of love and labor into your listening experience. Don’t worry, when you click to the next step, you can identify the show and host and make comments!